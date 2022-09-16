Fact.MR’s recent report projects the global platelet-rich plasma market to surpass a value of around US$ 1.5 Bn by 2031, registering a CAGR of nearly 12%. Growth is spurred by extensive applications across hair fall treatment and treatment of inflammatory disorders due to physical injuries.

Uptake of platelet-rich therapy was equally high in the historical period ranging from 2016 to 2020. As per Fact.MR’s report, the market expanded at over 10% CAGR to top US$ 400 Mn by 2020. Further impetus was received with the onset of COVID-19, as healthcare providers conducted clinical trials to verify the possibility of plasma-based therapy to treat infected patients.

The platelet-rich plasma market remains influenced by its integral use in the healthcare industry, especially in orthopedic surgeries and cosmetic surgeries. Injuries like the rotator cuff, tendon injuries, tennis elbow, and hamstring among others are healed quickly and effectively with the help of platelet-rich plasma therapy.

Positive Investment Flows to Expand Product Portfolio and Research & Development Initiatives of Stakeholders

A positive flow of investments from pharmaceutical giants is likely to propel the development of Platelet-Rich Plasmaand compounds. For instance, in year 2019, Ginkgo Bioworks, Inc. raised funds of more than US$$ 350 Mn through investments from several investors for the development of synthetic cannabinoids. This has helped them increase production capacity.

Market leaders in Platelet-Rich Plasmasuch as Noramco, Inc. CannBioRx Life Sciences, Hyasynth Biologicals, Inc. etc are developing Platelet-Rich Plasmathrough novel techniques of synthesis. Moreover, these companies are shifting their focus on research and development of molecules through development of strains of microbes and yeast for biosynthesis of synthetic cannabinoid.

Platelet-Rich Plasma Market Segmentations:

Product Type Platelet-Rich Plasma Instruments Pure Platelet-Rich Plasma Kits Leucocyte-Rich Platelet-Rich Plasma Kits Platelet-Rich Fibrin Kits Pure Platelet-Rich Fibrin Kits

Application Platelet-Rich Plasma for Orthopedic Surgery Platelet-Rich Plasma for Cosmetic Surgery Platelet-Rich Plasma for General Surgery Platelet-Rich Plasma for Neurosurgery Platelet-Rich Plasma for Other Surgeries

End User Platelet-Rich Plasma Therapy in Hospitals Platelet-Rich Plasma Therapy in Orthopedic Clinics Platelet-Rich Plasma Therapy in Dermatology Clinics Platelet-Rich Plasma Therapy by Other End Users



