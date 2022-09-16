Sparkling Wines Market expected to reach US$ 84.6 Bn by the end of the forecast period 2021-2031

Sales of sparkling wines are expected to reach US$ 84.6 Bn by the end of the forecast period 2021-2031, registering a robust 7% CAGR, concludes a recently published report by Fact.MR. Furthermore, the market is anticipated to be valued at US$ 43 Bn by 2021-end. Demand is being spurred by an increase in disposable incomes, permitting purchases of premium alcoholic beverages.

From 2016 to 2020, prospects appeared quite modest, with the sparkling wine industry registering a CAGR of 3%. Prospects further dwindled during the COVID-19 outbreak, as the first wave prevented purchases due to the imposition of stringent lockdowns. However, with the eventual flattening of the infection curve, certain restrictions were lifted, thus permitting online delivery of sparkling wines.

Manufacturers are likely to discover highly lucrative growth prospects across the developing world. For instance, as of 2020, alcoholic beverage consumption in India was said to have reached 6.5 billion litres, while the Indian Council for Research on International Economic Relations (ICRIER) estimates the market to be worth US$ 52.5 billion. Hence, various sparkling wine providers such as Fratelli, Chandon Brut Rose and Sula Brut are making their debuts in the market.

This research study can support readers to know the demand for Sparkling Wines supplements, and the quantitative development opportunities during the study period.

Positive Investment Flows to Expand Product Portfolio and Research & Development Initiatives of Stakeholders

A positive flow of investments from pharmaceutical giants is likely to propel the development of sparkling wines and related compounds.

Market leaders in sparkling wines are developing products through novel techniques of synthesis. Moreover, these companies are shifting their focus on research and development of molecules through development of strains of microbes and yeast for biosynthesis.

Sparkling Wines Market Segmentations:

Sales Channel Sparkling Wine Sales via Modern Trade Sparkling Wine Sales via Grocery Store Sparkling Wine Sales via Convenience Store Sparkling Wine Sales via E-Commerce Sparkling Wine Sales via Other Retail Formats

Body Type Light Bodied Sparkling Wine Medium Bodied Sparkling Wine Full-Bodied Sparkling Wine

Sweetness Level Extra-Brut Sparkling Wine Brut Sparkling Wine Extra Dry Sparkling Wine Demi-Sec Sparkling Wine



