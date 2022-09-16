Craft Beer Market is going to witness a steady CAGR rate of 6.9%, during the forecast period 2022-2032

Craft beer sales are expected to reach US$ 87 Bn as of 2022, according to a recent report by Fact.MR. The industry is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 6.9% over the forecast period of 2022-2032, reaching US$ 174.68 Bn by 2032.

In the course of the previous five years, the market expanded steadily at a CAGR of nearly 5%, valued at over US$ 81 Bn by the end of the period. Despite declining prospects in 2020 due to COVID-19, growing reliance on instant beverages during lockdown drove major e-commerce companies to partner with leading beverage manufacturers, enhancing the availability of craft beer across a wide range of adult demographics.

Many factors are involved in creating the perfect beer or ale. It can be difficult to define what craft beer is, but small, independent breweries are usually the ones producing unique products. A variety of flavors is used for attracting customers, including honey, fruits, tart, sweet and sour, funky flavors and spicy.

Craft Beer Market – Scope of Report:

A latest publication by Fact.MR on the global Craft Beer market evaluates the opportunities and current market landscape, and provides detailed analysis and updates about corresponding sections affecting the market.

The study offers detailed insights on key market dynamics, which include the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities in the market.

The principal aim of the study is to present exclusive information about how the market will perform during the forecast period of 2019-2029.

Important indicators for the successful growth of the Craft Beer market are presented in this comprehensive report, which include Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) growth analysis of the market, and compounded annual growth rate (CAGR), which are described in an exhaustive way in Fact.MR’s study.

This research study can support readers to know the demand for Craft Beer supplements, and the quantitative development opportunities during the study period.

The research is beneficial for shareholders in Craft Beer, including investors, manufacturers, service providers, distributors, and suppliers, and can help them in developing suitable business strategies to flourish in the market.

Insights and wisdom presented in this Fact.MR study can be leveraged by shareholders in the market, industry experts, investors, researchers, and reporters, as well as business enthusiasts.

In-depth Analysis on Competition

The report sheds light on leading providers of Craft Beers, along with their detailed profiles. Essential and up-to-date data related to market performers who are principally engaged in Craft Beers has been brought with the help of a detailed dashboard view. Market share analysis and comparison of prominent players provided in the report permits report readers to take preemptive steps in advancing their businesses.

Company profiles have been included in the report, which include essentials such as product portfolios and key strategies, along with all-inclusive SWOT analysis on each player. Company presence is mapped and presented through a matrix for all the prominent players, thus providing readers with actionable insights, which helps in thoughtfully presenting the market status, and predicting the competition level in the Craft Beer market.

Report benefits & key questions answered

Post covid consumer spending on Craft Beer: the report also highlights the change in the buying behavior of consumers and shifts in purchasing power, post covid-19. This information will assist the businesses to plan their production and marketing strategies.

the report also highlights the change in the buying behavior of consumers and shifts in purchasing power, post covid-19. This information will assist the businesses to plan their production and marketing strategies. Craft Beer demand outlook: the market intelligence study reports highlights the factor propelling the demand for Craft Beer. As per the study, the demand for Craft Beer will grow through 2029.

the market intelligence study reports highlights the factor propelling the demand for Craft Beer. As per the study, the demand for Craft Beer will grow through 2029. Craft Beer historical volume analysis: Fact.MR survey report provides insights into the sales registered over the last forecast year 2016 to 2020 and create estimates regarding the sales performance for 2019-2029.

Craft Beer consumption by demographics: the report provides consumption by demographics analysis to assist the market players in designing their expansion strategies on the basis of consumption pattern of the customers.

Additional Questions Answered

The report answers important questions about the global Craft Beer market, including:

Which age group shows higher demand for Craft Beer market?

Which category of men’s wear products is likely to collect larger market share?

Will modern trade outpace other sales channels?

Which region is expected to rank higher in terms of market growth?

