Lactase Enzyme Market is set to progress a CAGR of 3.7% and top a valuation of US$ 1 Bn by 2031

According to a recent study by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, sales of lactase enzymes are expected to top US$ 700 Mn by 2031, whilst increasing at a CAGR of around 3.7% over the decade.

Rise in primary, secondary, and congenital or developmental lactose intolerance is propelling demand for lactose-free milk and dairy food products. Rising intake of lactose-free dairy products among a growing health-conscious population is driving the market for lactase enzymes forward. Another factor supporting market growth is the launch of novel lactose-free products that are backed by the availability of modern dairy production technologies and machineries.

Growing demand for dietary supplements as well as increased awareness about the obtainability of lactose-free products in developing countries are set to boost the momentum of the lactase enzyme market.

Positive Investment Flows to Expand Product Portfolio and Research & Development Initiatives of Stakeholders

A positive flow of investments from pharmaceutical giants is likely to propel the development of Lactase Enzyme and compounds. For instance, in year 2019, Ginkgo Bioworks, Inc. raised funds of more than US$$ 350 Mn through investments from several investors for the development of synthetic cannabinoids. This has helped them increase production capacity.

Market leaders in Lactase Enzyme such as Noramco, Inc. CannBioRx Life Sciences, Hyasynth Biologicals, Inc. etc are developing Lactase Enzyme through novel techniques of synthesis. Moreover, these companies are shifting their focus on research and development of molecules through development of strains of microbes and yeast for biosynthesis of synthetic cannabinoid.

Post covid consumer spending on Lactase Enzyme : the report also highlights the change in the buying behavior of consumers and shifts in purchasing power, post covid-19. This information will assist the businesses to plan their production and marketing strategies.

the report also highlights the change in the buying behavior of consumers and shifts in purchasing power, post covid-19. This information will assist the businesses to plan their production and marketing strategies. Lactase Enzyme demand outlook: the market intelligence study reports highlights the factor propelling the demand for Synthetic Cannabinoids. As per the study, the demand for Lactase Enzyme will grow through 2029.

the market intelligence study reports highlights the factor propelling the demand for Synthetic Cannabinoids. As per the study, the demand for Lactase Enzyme will grow through 2029. Lactase Enzyme historical volume analysis: Fact.MR survey report provides insights into the sales registered over the last forecast year 2016 to 2020 and create estimates regarding the sales performance for 2019-2029.

survey report provides insights into the sales registered over the last forecast year 2016 to 2020 and create estimates regarding the sales performance for 2019-2029. Lactase Enzyme consumption by demographics: the report provides consumption by demographics analysis to assist the market players in designing their expansion strategies on the basis of consumption pattern of the customers.

Lactase Enzyme Market Segmentations:

By Product Type Fungal Lactase Enzymes Neutral Lactase Enzymes

By Form Liquid Lactase Enzymes Dry Lactase Enzymes

By End-use Application Lactase Enzymes for Dietary Supplements Lactase Enzymes for Food & Beverages Dairy Products Infant Formula Lactase Enzymes for Pharmaceuticals



