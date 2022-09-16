Tahini Market expanding at a value CAGR of 6% from 2021-2031

Newly published intelligence by Fact.MR expects the sales of tahini to reach US$ 3.2 Bn, expanding at a value CAGR of 6% from 2021-2031. In terms of volume, sales are expected to be valued at over 515,000 tons by the end of the aforementioned assessment period.

During the historical period 2016-2020, global tahini sales expanded at a CAGR of 4.7%. As the global specialty and conventional food & beverage industry received tremendous boost during COVID-19, prospects for tahini inclined equally well. Imposition of lockdowns and work-from-home directives prompted consumers to experiment with their culinary tastes, leading to exotic food preparations.

Future market demand for tahini is riding on the back of perceived health benefits upon its consumption. Studies have concluded that one tablespoon (15 g) of tahini consists of 90 calories, 3 g of protein, 8 g of fat, 3 g of carbohydrates, 1 g of fiber, 13% of thiamine, 11% vitamin B6, 11% phosphorus and 11% magnesium respectively. Half of the fat is derived from monosaturated fatty acids. This is bound to increase its intake as a potential nutritional supplement.

Tahini Market Segmentations:

Sesame Seed Type Hulled Tahini Unhulled Tahini

Product Type Natural Tahini Whole Tahini Seasoned Tahini Organic Tahini

Application Tahini for Sauces & Soups Tahini for Coffee Substitutes Tahini for Dips & Spreads Tahini for Nut & Sweets Tahini for Jams, Jellies & Preserves Tahini for Mixed Spices & Seasonings Tahini for Other Applications

Distribution Channel Tahini Sales via Modern Trade Tahini Sales via Conventional Retail Tahini Sales via HORECA Tahini Sales via Online Stores Tahini Sales via Other Distribution Channels



