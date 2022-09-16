A recently published report by Fact.MR reveals that the global dairy enzymes market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8% during the forecast period 2021-2031, surpassing nearly US$ 1.5 Bn in value terms. The market continues to be influenced by ever-evolving consumer preferences and tectonic shifts in the prevailing status quo.

According to Fact.MR’s report, the industry experienced strong growth across the 2016-2020 historical period, clocking a CAGR worth 7% and surpassed US$ 650 Mn. As of 2021, it is expected to be valued at nearly 700 Mn. Prospects have further widened during the pandemic crisis, as demand for ready-to-eat dairy products experienced a tremendous incline throughout 2020.

Sustained demand from cheese and yogurt manufactures, coupled with the ubiquitous ‘digestive health’ trend promises a slew of opportunities, according to a new study. Demand has received a fillip as its application scope – which was once limited to enhancement and quality enrichment – now includes the fledgling infant formula landscape. Fact.MR anticipates that the global dairy enzymes market to surpass 270,000 tons in 2026, reaching US$ 1 Bn.

Positive Investment Flows to Expand Product Portfolio and Research & Development Initiatives of Stakeholders

A positive flow of investments from pharmaceutical giants is likely to propel the development of Dairy Enzymesand compounds. For instance, in year 2019, Ginkgo Bioworks, Inc. raised funds of more than US$$ 350 Mn through investments from several investors for the development of synthetic cannabinoids. This has helped them increase production capacity.

Market leaders in Dairy Enzymessuch as Noramco, Inc. CannBioRx Life Sciences, Hyasynth Biologicals, Inc. etc are developing Dairy Enzymesthrough novel techniques of synthesis. Moreover, these companies are shifting their focus on research and development of molecules through development of strains of microbes and yeast for biosynthesis of synthetic cannabinoid.

Dairy Enzymes Market Segmentations:

Product Type Carbohydrate Dairy Enzymes Protease Dairy Enzymes Polymerase & Nuclease Dairy Enzymes Lipase Dairy Enzymes Phytase Dairy Enzymes Other Dairy Enzymes

Source Plant-based Dairy Enzymes Animals & Micro-organisms-based Dairy Enzymes

Application Dairy Enzymes for Milk Dairy Enzymes for Cheese Dairy Enzymes for Ice Creams & Desserts Dairy Enzymes for Yogurt Dairy Enzymes for Whey Dairy Enzymes for Infant formula Dairy Enzymes for Other Applications



