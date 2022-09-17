TopDevelopers Features SunTec India among Top 10 Mobile App Development Companies in the USA

Laguna Beach, USA, 2022-Sep-17 — /EPR Network/ — SunTec India is one of the leading mobile app development company in India and USA. SunTec India has been featured among the top 10 app development firms by TopDevelopers in its recently published list of top app development companies in the USA. The company has been recognized for its excellent mobility solutions across diverse industries and verticals. The research by TopDevelopers was based on a thorough analysis of processes and quality standards to determine the top app development firms. The recognition comes from SunTec India’s stellar development solutions, extensive client base, strong market presence, client satisfaction streak, and a myriad of positive client reviews.

Established in 1999, SunTec India has extensive experience delivering mobile app development solutions using cutting-edge technologies. Following the current market trends and leveraging next-gen app development tools & technology, the company is widely appreciated for crafting incredible mobile experiences for global clients. With a strong team of 600+ developers, graphic designers, testers, and QA analysts, the company has solved complex business challenges with its app development solutions and demonstrates a rich portfolio spanning the world.

Other than providing mobile app development services, SunTec India offers a complete range of custom software development solutions, including web development, UI/UX design, SaaS, eCommerce website development, IoT, AI, ML, and MVP app development, among others, to cater to diverse needs of modern businesses. Moreover, the company promises quality development solutions at the most competitive pricing, quick project delivery, and extended post-development support.

SunTec India has served clients of all types, from startups to SMEs and large enterprises. Factors that make it a preferred outsourcing choice among businesses include:

Custom app development capabilities

Great testing and deployment support

Top-notch security practices

Agile development methodologies

Access to the latest tools & technologies

Specialized mobile app developers

“At SunTec India, our focus is to understand unique business needs, identify their biggest challenges and create tailor-made application solutions. Our team stays up-to-date on all the latest trends, tools, and technologies happening in and around the software development industry to enable our clients with next-gen, futuristic, and innovative solutions. With a highly-qualified app development team, we have capabilities to develop successful apps with intuitive interfaces, robust architectures, and advanced features”, said Mr. Murli Pawar, VP of Technology division at SunTec India.

“Being recognized as one of the top app development companies in the USA is a great achievement for us. This has further motivated us to perform even better, refine our processes, keep up with the technical innovation and understand targeted users to deliver exceptional mobility solutions.” He added.

This recognition has further enhanced the company’s credibility in the app development domain. Moreover, the company is keen on further expanding and strengthening its technology solutions to drive innovation for enterprises.

