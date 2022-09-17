Doctor Sand hosted Mason Meet in Bengaluru

Bengaluru, India, 2022-Sep-17 — /EPR Network/ — Doctor Sand has always strived to connect better with the mason and contractor fraternity. Following the success of its previous Mason Meet programmes, the company recently hosted another Mason Meet in Bengaluru to spread awareness regarding its newly launched multipurpose sand bags. The meet was also an initiative to educate masons on newer techniques and more advanced methodologies of mixing.

Masons are the soldiers who carry out the task of constructing dream houses of millions. They are also the direct source of reliable feedback on our innovation and products. We believe that this program will create awareness among masons to build solid infrastructure by using quality and sustainable materials in construction projects. Their incessant backing across the operational markets will make our sand bags a first choice for users.

Around 30 masons had the opportunity to try various mixes using our retail Doctor Sand sand bags and experience the smoothness rendered to the mixture.

Speaking on the occasion, Nitin Dubey, CBO, Doctor Sand Limited, said, “Our Mason Meet initiatives are receiving an overwhelming response from the mason community and we look forward to more such sessions that will help them learn cost optimization techniques along with methods of achieving superior construction quality.

We would like to thank all the participants for making this event a success.

For more information please visit us : https://doctorsand.com/sand-stories/news/mason-meet-in-bengaluru .

