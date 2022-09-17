Specialist German Auto Repairer Scoops Major Award

Elkhart, IN, 2022-Sep-17 — /EPR Network/ — German auto repairer QIS has confirmed that quality truly does run through its business lifeblood, having won the Best Auto Repair Shop Award 2022.

Family-run QIS (Quality Import Service) is based in Elkhart, IN, and offers comprehensive services on family vehicles to the surrounding areas such as Mishawaka, Granger, South Bend, Goshen, Edwardsburg and the greater Michiana region.​

Led by Kipp Van Zile, their team offers service, maintenance and repair on Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Audi, BMW, Volkswagen or Mini Cooper.

With quality and attention to detail at the core of their business, the team at QIS have been delighted and proud to have recently won the Best Auto Repair Shop Award for 2022.

“The award proves that quality isn’t just in a name; it’s our lifeblood,” emphasized Mr Van Zile. “To that end, we don’t do our services the plain way as everyone else. We take it a step beyond, simply because our clients deserve the best.”

They offer repairs, and maintenance on engine, transmission, drivetrain, axles suspension, steering, brakes, as well as diagnostics and electrical and climate control testing. He added: “Our service plans are built to keep your German automobile in peak condition.”

The QIS team’s four-point plan encompasses listening to the client to get to the heart of the problem and undertaking a comprehensive inspection to formulate a service plan that fits a client’s unique needs. They talk them through the eight-point service plan and offer a follow-up service to ensure the vehicle is running at top performance.

Mr Van Zile added: “We don’t simply fix cars. Our service advisors undergo in-depth training to identify the best solution for your vehicle and remove any stress while seeking to keep your car roadworthy at all times.”

QIS has not only received the Best award, but a stream of positive testimonials from satisfied clients. Jaclyn Molan said: “Always a good experience! I highly recommend Quality Import Service! Great honest people with a knowledgeable staff! Always feel comfortable bringing our Mini here for any work that needs to be done!”

Another client Scott added: “This was my first time there. I am very impressed with staff, quality of service and reasonable cost. This is where I will go for all services on my SLK250. I highly recommend you give them a try. You will not be disappointed.”

To book an appointment or to learn more about their services, contact:

Phone: 574-262-1037

Website: https://qisllc.net/