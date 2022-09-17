Introducing Freyr ARTWORK 360 An Exclusive Artwork Lifecycle Management Tool

New Jersey, USA, 2022-Sep-17 — /EPR Network/ — Freyr, one of the largest, global, Regulatory-focused solutions and services providers, as part of its digital transformation drive, introduces Freyr ARTWORK 360 – an exclusive artwork lifecycle management tool. The software will significantly emphasize end-to-end automation of creative and compliant artwork solutions.

Freyr ARTWORK 360, with RI-powered functionality, intelligently manages artwork lifecycle at every stage, i.e., content, design, review, and release. With customizable workflows, a digital asset library, and version tracking, the tool reduces the complexity of artwork management. It improves collaboration in all the phases of development with greater visibility to all the stakeholders.

Also, the tool simplifies the review process through a better graphic collaboration using a built-in annotation tool. The 21 CFR Part 11 Compliant tool is known for:

Artwork Life Cycle Management

Artwork Traceability

Integration with proofreading/third-party tools

Learn more about Freyr ARTWORK 360 in this dedicated web portal.

“Life Sciences organizations are increasingly willing to automate their processes in every aspect of the product lifecycle. At the same time, their interest in connectivity across the distributed teams charges up the development of centralized platforms. We are glad to introduce Freyr ARTWORK 360, one such platform that collaborates teams and manages every aspect of artwork lifecycle with great visibility,” said Rajiv Rangan, Co-CEO of Freyr. “We are sure our tool will enable the customers to produce compliant, creative, and high-quality artworks with the best automation experience,” added Rajiv.

About Freyr

Freyr is one of the largest, global, Regulatory-focused solutions and services companies for the Life Sciences industry, supporting Large, Medium, and Small size global Life Sciences companies (Pharmaceutical | Generics | Medical Device | Biotechnology | Biosimilar | Consumer Healthcare | Cosmetics) in their entire Regulatory value-chain, ranging from Regulatory Strategy, Intelligence, Dossiers, Submissions, etc. to Post-approval/Legacy Product Maintenance, Labeling, Artwork Change Management, and other related functions. Freyr is also expanding its footprints into other key areas like Pharmacovigilance.

Headquartered in New Jersey, USA, Freyr has regional offices across the UK, Germany, France, Switzerland, UAE, Canada, Mexico, Singapore, Malaysia, South Africa, Slovenia, Sri Lanka, Australia, Poland, China, Japan, and a Global Delivery Center in Hyderabad, India.

1000+ global clients and growing

1550+ in-house Regulatory experts

950+ in-country Regulatory affiliates across 120+ countries

ISO 9001 Certified for strong process and quality management

ISO 27001 Certified for information security management, state-of-the-art infrastructure

https://www.freyrsolutions.com/introducing-freyr-artwork-360-an-exclusive-artwork-lifecycle-management-tool