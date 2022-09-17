Patrick J. Kelly Law Office Provides Personal Attention for SSDI Cases

Alameda, California, 2022-Sep-17 — /EPR Network/ — Patrick J. Kelly Law Office is pleased to announce that they provide personal attention for Social Security disability cases. They recognize individuals’ challenges and aim to make the process less stressful.

Individuals meet with an experienced lawyer at the Patrick J. Kelly Law Office to discuss their disability and determine eligibility. Once the lawyer confirms an eligible disability, they work with clients to complete paperwork and gather the required documentation. They assist individuals through every step, including representing them at court hearings to ensure they get the benefits they deserve. They treat each case with compassion and respect.

Individuals who received a denial of their claim can trust the Patrick J. Kelly Law Office to help them appeal their cases. They evaluate the claim for errors and resolve them to increase the chances of approval. Clients can rest assured that they will receive their benefits quickly after working with the law firm.

Anyone interested in learning about how they help with Social Security disability cases can find out more by visiting the Patrick J. Kelly Law Office website or calling 1-510-769-4895.

About the Patrick J. Kelly Law Office: The Patrick J. Kelly Law Office is a full-service law firm helping individuals file Social Security disability claims successfully. They aim to eliminate stress and simplify the process to ensure individuals get the benefits they deserve. Their team is also available to assist with appeals for denied claims.

Company: Patrick J. Kelly Law Office

Address: 2150 Mariner Square Dr. Unit 201

City: Alameda

State: CA

Zip code: 94501

Telephone number: 1-510-769-4895

Email address: kellydisabilitylaw@gmail.com