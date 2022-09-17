Co-Alliance Awards $40,000 in Scholarships to High School Seniors

Avon, Indiana, 2022-Sep-17 — /EPR Network/ — Co-Alliance is pleased to announce that they recently awarded $40,000 in scholarships to qualified high school seniors. Forty seniors showing interest in agriculture and involvement in their local communities received a $1,000 scholarship to the school of their choice.

Co-Alliance has offered these scholarships for the last 15 years. As an agricultural company, they believe in supporting students who wish to pursue careers relating to the industry and investing in the future. The scholarships were awarded to 2022 graduating seniors to help their pursuits in college and beyond. Students were selected based on academic performance, passion for agriculture, and extra-curricular activities.

Co-Alliance is a partnership between local agricultural and energy companies to bring advancements to the farming industry. They recognize the importance of encouraging young people to pursue careers in agriculture and aim to support these students in their pursuits. The scholarship program is their way of making education more affordable and rewarding students for their efforts.

Anyone interested in learning about the scholarships or the 40 winners can find out more by visiting the Co-Alliance website or calling 1-800-525-0272.

About Co-Alliance: Co-Alliance is a partnership between local agricultural and energy companies with more than 80 locations in the Midwest. The alliance was established in the 1920s and has grown to reach more communities nationwide. Their mission is to support the agricultural community and encourage youth to pursue the field.

