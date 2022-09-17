Co-Alliance Launches FFA Proud! Partnership

Avon, Indiana, 2022-Sep-17 — /EPR Network/ — Co-Alliance is pleased to announce they recently launched an FFA Proud Partnership with a donation of $25,000 to Indiana’s FFA Foundation. They revealed this new partnership at the Indiana State Fairgrounds on June 14, 2022. The ceremony occurred 93 minutes before the unveiling of the FFA Proud! fuel truck, which will deliver fuel under the CountryMark brand.

The new FFA Proud! fuel trucks will highlight Co-Alliance’s dedication to supporting agriculture education and leadership to bring farming into the future. The press conference after the reveal featured the Co-Alliance Vice President of Sales & Marketing, Amy Kinsler, and Board Member, Bill Peters, along with representatives of the Indiana State Department of Agriculture, CountryMark, and the FFA. The revealed trucks will appear in communities in Indiana throughout the year to spread awareness of the partnership.

Co-Alliance held a workshop during the convention to showcase opportunities in the agriculture industry and how FFA members could capitalize on those opportunities. The workshop included a four-person panel of former FFA members who work for Co-Alliance, and they discussed leadership and education in the industry beyond traditional schools. They also distributed the Living to Serve Chapter awards, which they sponsor.

Anyone interested in learning about the FFA Proud! Partnership can find out more by visiting the Co-Alliance website or calling 1-800-525-0272.

About Co-Alliance: Co-Alliance is a partnership between local agricultural and energy companies with more than 80 locations in the Midwest. The alliance was established in the 1920s and has grown to reach more communities nationwide. Their mission is to support the agricultural community and encourage youth to pursue the field.

