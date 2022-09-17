Labriola Bakery & Cafe Offers Delicious Food

Oak Brook, USA, 2022-Sep-17 — /EPR Network/ — Labriola Bakery & Cafe is pleased to announce that they offer delicious food and drink options for meals and snacks. Patrons can order baked goods, soup, burgers, salads, sandwiches, pizza, pasta, and more to satisfy their cravings.

Labriola Bakery & Cafe aims to provide delicious food made with fresh ingredients to improve customer satisfaction. Their vast menu ensures everyone can find something that suits their taste, whether they want something light or a complete meal. A kids’ menu is available for the younger crowd with child favorites like grilled cheese, spaghetti, buttered noodles, mac and cheese, cheese pizza, and chicken tenders.

Labriola Bakery & Cafe features a rewards program to thank their loyal customers. Individuals earn points on each purchase toward rewards they can use during future visits. Customers can easily sign up online and receive bonuses for signing up.

Labriola Bakery & Cafe has built a reputation for quality service and delicious food options, providing fresh food for residents and visitors to Chicago. Patrons can visit the bakery and cafe every day of the week, with breakfast options offered on weekends.

Anyone interested in learning about their delicious food options can find out more by visiting the Labriola Bakery & Cafe website or calling 1-630-574-2008.

About Labriola Bakery & Cafe: Labriola Bakery & Cafe has a long-standing reputation for providing customers in Chicago with delicious food and drink options. They feature hours every day of the week for lunch and dinner and offer breakfast options on Saturdays and Sundays. Catering is also available for area events.

Company: Labriola Bakery & Cafe

Address: 3021 Butterfield Road

City: Oak Brook

State: IL

Zip code: 60523

Telephone number: 1-630-574-2008

Email address: oakbrook@labriolacafe.com