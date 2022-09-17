GreenPoint Ag Donates 40,000 Pounds of Macaroni and Cheese to Local Food Bank

Decatur, Alabama, 2022-Sep-17 — /EPR Network/ — GreenPoint Ag is pleased to announce that they recently donated 40,000 pounds of macaroni and cheese to the Mid-South Food Bank. They donated as part of the Land O’Lakes First Run Program.

The First Run Program was launched in 2010 and donated more than 6.4 million pounds of food to area food banks. They donate truckloads of fresh produce each year to help food banks alleviate hunger nationwide. GreenPoint Ag was proud to add 40,000 pounds of macaroni and cheese to this year’s load, ensuring families have access to more food options. They also donated $5,000 to Mid-South Food Bank to supplement their food donation.

As a community member, GreenPoint Ag recognizes the need to assist local families, especially those needing food assistance. The agricultural company views food banks as an invaluable resource for families and wanted to give them a helping hand to increase stock and ensure every family can access food, regardless of their ability to pay.

Anyone interested in learning about their donations and other community efforts can find out more by visiting the GreenPoint Ag website or calling 1-256-560-2848.

About GreenPoint Ag: GreenPoint Ag is a wholesale and retail agronomy company providing quality equipment to farmers nationwide. They operate 114 wholesale and retail locations throughout the South, providing products like crop protection, seed, crop nutrients, and professional products. They also offer soil sampling, seed treatment, field scouting, and other valuable agricultural services.

