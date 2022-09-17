Next Feature Release Of Eagle 3D Streaming- Multiple Apps Simultaneously!

Texas, USA, 2022-Sep-17 — /EPR Network/ — Eagle 3D Streaming is excited to announce the next feature release, allowing users to manage and access multiple apps simultaneously. Eagle’s Self-Serve Pixel Streaming Platform helps Globally Deploy Unreal Applications in Minutes.

Manage and access multiple apps at the same time feature will help the Customer to upload their Unreal Applications through a control panel, then the app will be stored in the Customer’s data storage repository and will be available for streaming.

If a User would like to stream an Unreal App uploaded through their control panel, they may do so by generating and clicking on a Streaming URL from the Control Panel. So for different apps, different streaming URLs will be generated and it helps you access them all at the same time.

These feature releases are carefully designed and tested in our “Eagle 3D Streaming Platform” according to the customer needs and are expected to be a great demand in the market.

This feature is available on Eagle’s Self-Serve Pixel Streaming dashboard Control Panel. You can explore our feature here: https://eagle3dstreaming.atlassian.net/wiki/spaces/ED/pages/23756813/Proposal+-+On-Premises+Client+Cloud+Install+Documentation

Contact Information:

Email Id: business@eagle3dstreaming.com

Website: https://eagle3dstreaming.com/