Emerald Transportation Solutions Builds Refrigerated Trucks to California’s Airborne Toxic Control Measure

Fayetteville, Georgia, 2022-Sep-17 — /EPR Network/ — Emerald Transportation Solutions is pleased to announce that they build refrigerated trucks for California’s latest Airborne Toxic Control Measure. The California Air Resources Board implemented amendments to reduce global warming potential for refrigerants, increase PM emission standards, expand transport refrigeration units (TRU) reporting, implement requirements for zero-emission truck usage, and more.

Emerald Transportation Solutions takes environmental protection seriously. They stay updated on the latest policy changes to ensure they build refrigerated trucking units that comply with national regulations, including California, home to some of the most stringent regulations. The California Air Resources Board predicts these changes will decrease potential cancer risks and significantly drop emissions from TRUs.

Emerald Transportation Solutions will implement the newest ZE truck TRU technology into their new builds. These features include transitioning from diesel engines to electric motors powered by battery packs, using sheet metal shells with built-in cooling coils to hold eutectic fluid, and replacing diesel engine-driven cooling systems with indirect cryogenic fluid systems. These options are available for all new orders.

Anyone interested in learning about the new California Air Resources Board regulations and their implementation can find out more by visiting the Emerald Transportation Solutions website or calling 678-831-9975.

About Emerald Transportation Solutions: Emerald Transportation Solutions is a leading refrigerated truck and van manufacturer providing custom orders to meet or surpass current environmental regulations. Businesses can purchase new and used vehicles with nationwide delivery. Trade-ins are welcome.

