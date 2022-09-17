Devart Releases Update of dbForge Studio and SQL Tools With Support for SQL Server 2022

Prague, Czech Republic, 2022-Sep-17 — /EPR Network/ — Devart, one of the leading developers of database management software, ALM solutions, and data providers, updated its dbForge Studio for SQL Server, dbForge SQL Complete, and dbForge SQL Toolsgo-to solutions for fast and effective tackling of routine database-related tasks.

 

First and foremost, this update delivers full compatibility with Microsoft SQL Server 2022 Community Technology Preview 2.1.

 

Also expanded keyword suggestions for a few statements, namely, CREATE INDEX, ALTER INDEX, CREATE CLUSTERED INDEX, CREATE TABLE, ALTER TABLE, and ALTER DATABASE SCOPED CONFIGURATION.

 

In this release, you get two new query hints for your DELETE, INSERT, SELECT, UPDATE, and MERGE statements: DISABLE_OPTIMIZED_PLAN_FORCING and 

{ FORCE | DISABLE } SCALEOUTEXECUTION.

 

You also get a few new functions available in Completion List, Quick Info, and Parameter Information:

  • DATE_BUCKET,
  • FIRST_VALUE and LAST_VALUE,
  • ISJSON,
  • JSON_ARRAY,
  • JSON_OBJECT,
  • JSON_PATH_EXISTS,
  • STRING_SPLIT.

 

To learn more about the recent release, refer to 

https://blog.devart.com/get-the-latest-update-of-dbforge-studio-and-sql-tools-with-support-for-sql-server-2022.html

 

About Devart

 

Devart is a multiproduct company that delivers advanced tools for database development and administration, ALM solutions, data providers for database servers, as well as data integration and backup solutions.

 

For additional information about Devart, visit https://www.devart.com/.

