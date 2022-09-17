Caresmartz is Exhibiting at HCAOA’s 2022 Annual Leadership Conference

Orlando, FL, 2022-Sep-17 — /EPR Network/ — The entire home care industry is excited as the HCAOA 2022 Annual Leadership Conference is happening on September 17-19 at the Hilton Orlando Hotel, Florida.

“We’re excited to announce ourselves as an exhibitor at the HCAOA 2022 Annual Conference. Let’s meet up to unveil unique strategies for business growth and take advantage of an excellent opportunity to network with like-minded business leaders. Attending the conference is a step closer to reimagining the home care industry, after all”, said Manipal Dhariwal, CEO, Caresmartz, Inc.

While 2020’s virtual HCAOA Annual Conference unveiled ways to help home care agencies navigate the challenges posed by the global pandemic through operational efficiency and compliance, this year’s conference will bring together hundreds of committed industry leaders (live) to improve home care services.

This year, team Caresmartz will exhibit their AI-powered home care management software Caresmartz360 and share insights to transform the way agencies provide care. They will also discuss the immense possibilities that CareSmartz360 brings to deal with rising operational expenses, caregiver churn, and technological costs.

Exciting Conference Giveaways

Home care professionals who visit the CareSmartz360’s booth (#106) will:

Get a complimentary personalized branding video

One lucky winner will get a chance to win an iPad

The countdown is ON for the most-awaited conference of the year hosted by HCAOA, which will feature expert sessions on the newest home care strategies & insights; pre-conference workshops designed for your clear goals; and multiple networking events, receptions, and special events.

Home care agency owners must seize the opportunity to interact with hundreds of industry leaders to learn some game-changing strategies for delivering personal care services.

About HCAOA

The Home Care Association of America is the leading trade association for the home care industry. Founded in 2022, it represents nearly 3,000 companies that employ more than a half a million workers across the United States.

HCAOA seeks to protect the home care leaders’ interests, promote the industry’s value, tackle barriers to growth, and take industry-wide issues to educate members.

About Caresmartz360

CareSmartz360 is an all-in-one home care software to support agencies’ diverse needs, empowering them to achieve greatness in their operations. CareSmartz360 has advanced features like Scheduling, Electronic Visit Verification, Billing & Payroll, HR, Marketing, and Training to help agencies experience increased ROI, profitability, and compliance on the go and assist them in effectively sailing through the challenges posed by the global pandemic.