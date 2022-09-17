Zoho Books Is An Extensive Suite Of Cloud-based Accounting Tools Which Appeals To A Wide Variety Of Users: Whiz Consulting 

London, United Kingdom, 2022-Sep-17 — /EPR Network/ — Zoho Books is a business accounting software that helps you organise and manage your finances in a better way. It is designed to help businesses get organised, manage expenses, and track their cash flow. The software helps you organise your finances in an easy-to-manage manner. It also allows you to set up different books for different financial accounts. So, if you have different bank account numbers or companies you deal with regularly, you can create separate books for them all in one place. This will help you keep track of your money without needing the services of a bookkeeper or accountant on a regular basis. In a recent discussion with Whiz Consulting, their senior officials explained how an accounting software like Zoho Books in Australia helps small businesses and other organisations manage their finances and stay compliant with tax laws as well. Whiz Consulting is a reputed organisation which has been providing accounting and bookkeeping solutions to businesses. Their team of experts includes skilled accountants and bookkeepers to streamline the overall accounting system. The senior officials at Whiz answered some of our questions. Let us highlight the points discussed before diving deeper into the topic.

What is Zoho Books Accounting Software?

Zoho Books is an all-in-one accounting software for small businesses and organisations that want to track their finances and stay compliant with tax laws. It has been designed for small and medium-sized businesses that need to manage their overall finances, track business expenses, and comply with tax laws. The software is cloud-based, so you don’t have to install it in your system. The senior officials at Whiz shared their opinions on setting up an account in Zoho Books accounting software. Let us know more about their opinions.

Setting up Zoho Books account for your business

A business owner can set up an account for their business in Zoho Books. The owners can assign users to specific books and create sub-accounts for different departments or clients. Once the books are created, they can control the access to let authorised users see the data in the books or make reports. In addition, they can view the data monthly to ensure the team stays compliant with the data visible to them. After setting up an account in Zoho Books, businesses can utilise several services. However, the top 3 services can be listed as follows.

Track business finances – Zoho Books in Australia has been designed to help small businesses track their expenses and financials with the help of a few simple screens. The team at Zoho Books leveraged their experience with accounting software to create a dashboard for expenses that is easy to use. The dashboard shows the incoming and outgoing transactions for each expense. It also shows the trends for expenses to help track business spending and stay updated on your cash flow situation. The software also has a budgeting feature that allows users to set monthly budgets for their business. The budget feature highlights the net income and the remaining monthly expenses to help you stay on track with your finances. It lets you create a report and add items to the report by clicking a few buttons. Additionally, businesses can create different types of reports and send them to their clients or see them on a daily basis.

Invoicing and making payments- The invoice and payment forms in Zoho Books can be used to create various invoices and make payments to vendors. The software comes with a standard invoice template that can be used to create standard invoices. The users can also customise the invoice template with the help of Zoho Books’ form editor. The invoice editor helps customise the form fields for the invoice, sets up fields that a vendor might not want on the invoice, and add notes for the vendor. The payment form in Zoho Books works similarly to the invoice form editor. Business owners can set up the form fields and customise the fields to fit their business.

Cash flow report with the help of cash-flow template- The cash flow template in Zoho Books allows businesses to track cash flow on a monthly basis. It shows the total cash that has come in, the expenses that have happened, and the cash left in the account. This template also has a charting feature that lets the users see the data in different graphical formats, including bar graphs and line graphs. In addition, a business can set up alerts in this template to determine if there is an irregularity in the cash flow so that it can be sorted out immediately.

Conclusion

Zoho Books in Australia has been designed to be easy to use and integrate seamlessly into business operations so that it does not slow down operations. Once a user sets up an account in Zoho Books, they can set up financial books for different business accounts such as cash accounts, credit cards, accounts receivable, etc. It also helps track asset growth, see which invoices are due for payment, and manage cash flow. The setup process takes less than a day, and there is no onboarding process, making it a great option for businesses of all sizes. However, business owners are often pre-occupied with priority business tasks that cannot be neglected. In order to tackle such issues, we at Whiz Consulting provide accounting and bookkeeping solutions to various businesses. Our team of experts is proficient in various accounting software, including Zoho Books. Their expertise and your innovation can help to take your business to newer heights.