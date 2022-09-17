Global PCR Market Is Projected To Expand At An Anticipated CAGR Of 10% And Is Set To Surpass US$ 12 Bn By 2026

Rockville, US, 2022-Sep-17 — /EPR Network/ —

The detailed research report on the global Polymerase Chain Reaction Market focuses on the macro as well as microeconomic factors that are helping its development. The report also concentrates on the regulatory framework that is shaping the future of the global market. Furthermore, the research report also makes note of the existing as well as prevailing pricing structure, emerging areas of applications, and imminent investment opportunities in the global market.

The research report on the global Polymerase Chain Reaction Market also provides an in-detailed analysis of the overall vendor landscape. The report analyzes the key marketing and promotional strategies adopted by the leading companies in the global market.

Demand for polymerase chain reaction tests is anticipated to reach US$ 3.6 Bn by 2021-end, further expanding to US$ 12 Bn at the conclusion of the 2021-2031 assessment period, according to a recent report published by Fact.MR. The market is poised to expand 3x, with PCR reagents set to capture 60% of total revenue.

To back its opinion, the research report covers all the factors and events such as mergers, acquisitions, takeovers, joint ventures, and strategic alliances. It also analyzes the entry barriers and overall intensity of the competition in the global Polymerase Chain Reaction Market.

Market Players:

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Qiagen N.V

Roche Diagnostics

Becton Dickinson & Company (BD)

Abbott Laboratories

Siemens Healthineers

BioMerieux S.A

Danaher Corporation

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Agilent Technologies

Key Segments Covered

Product PCR Instruments Standard PCR Systems RT PCR Systems Digital PCR Systems PCR Reagents PCR Consumables

End User PCR for Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Industries PCR for Clinical Diagnostics Labs and Hospitals PCR for Academic and Research Organizations PCR for Other End Users



