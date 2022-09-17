Treeline Inc. Releases New Support Tool for Hiring

Wakefield, MA, 2022-Sep-17 — /EPR Network/ — Treeline Inc. is pleased to announce that they have released a new tool to support clients’ hiring efforts. The Talent Tracking System software streamlines the process of sourcing suitable candidates and tracking them to ensure companies can hire top talent to build a strong team.

Treeline Inc. built this tracking system to manage a company’s sales talent pipeline more efficiently. Businesses can quickly locate the best talent to fill open positions and contact them to expedite the hiring process. The software tracks the hiring process through every step for transparency. Once the company completes the hiring process, they can rest assured that they have added a quality team member to grow their business.

Treeline Inc. recognizes the value of supporting companies by matching qualified candidates to open positions to streamline hiring. Dan Fantasia, President and Founder of Treeline Inc., states, “Our goal is to help our clients be as successful as possible in their hiring efforts, and this new software platform will allow them to do just that. We’re excited to offer this new tool to our clients and help them take their recruitment efforts to the next level.” The recruitment agency is continually updating their processes and making it easier for companies to find qualified candidates.

Anyone interested in learning about the new support tool can find out more by visiting the Treeline Inc. website or calling 1-781-327-8910.

About Treeline Inc. Inc: Treeline Inc. is one of the nation’s top sales recruiting agencies, helping clients build stronger teams with state-of-the-art tools and resources. They aim to match qualified candidates with open positions to ensure the best fit. Many of their clients fill jobs in 30 days or less.

