Codiant Is Thrilled To Announce Its Participation In GITEX Global 2022

Dubai, UAE, 2022-Sep-17 — /EPR Network/ — A Yash Technologies Company, an industry-leading Mobile App and Web Product Development Company is thrilled to announce its participation at GITEX GLOBAL, one of the world’s most influential meeting places for the technology industry, scheduled to take place on Oct 10-14, 2022 at Dubai World Trade Center, UAE.

GITEX GLOBAL hailed as the world’s biggest technology expo is bringing together world-class thought leaders, creators, ground-breaking innovators, and Fortune 500 companies to exhibit their new products, present their ideologies in technology space, and discuss the most promising future opportunities.

Companies looking to build a resilient, future-ready organization with simplified IT solutions are invited to meet Codiant at Hall 6A & Stand No. H6A-10, World Trade Centre, Dubai.

Codiant drives progress; creates new growth; reshapes businesses, wherever they exhibit —with connected ideas, technology, and digital solutions. This year at GITEX GLOBAL, they are focused to elevate the human experience by empowering clients to become industry leaders with their intuitive and highly-engaging mobile app and web development solutions.

The company’s broad portfolio of disruptive digital solutions across Healthcare, E-Commerce, On-Demand, ERP, CRM, Learning Management Solutions, Hospital Management Solutions, Fintech & Real-Estate will be a boon for organizations looking to create change at speed and scale.

GITEX Global, this year will see around 4000+ Exhibitors, and 800+ Startups from 170+ countries, with the ecosystem being ignited from the tech wisdom of 1000+ keynote speakers full of inspiring tech leadership stories.

The company will effectively host the needs of sprawling enterprises and startups at their booth for all five days. Enterprises making a visit will benefit from their suite of solutions, services, and market-ready products designed and developed as potential differentiators to boost ROI and build a loyal core customer base.

If you are planning to attend the GITEX Global, going to happen in Dubai, to digitally redefine the way you operate business processes, then visit Codiant’s booth and start a conversation with their technology experts.

For more information about their services and solutions, to schedule a meeting, or to just inquire about the event visit them at Codiant in GITEX-2022 or mail at info@codiant.com.