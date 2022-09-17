Tokyo-based PR agency, Custom Media, joins Public Relations Network

Ho Chi Minh, VIETNAM, 2022-Sep-17 — /EPR Network/ — The Public Relations Network (PRN) announces today that Custom Media in Tokyo, Japan has joined the network of international PR agencies. Custom Media is an award-winning bilingual, digital integrated marketing, content-creation and strategic communications agency that offers its services to clients range from luxury real estate and major hotels in Japan to prominent consumer brands, educational institutions and B2B SaaS companies entering the market.

“We have positioned ourselves as an agency bridging the gap between global brands and the Japanese market aiding businesses entry and growth in the market. Through our membership in the Public Relations Network we can foster our international activities and support our partners in Asia, Europe, Middle East and America with a complete portfolio of communication services on the Japanese market”, Robert Heldt, CEO of Custom Media says.

“The more the merrier! Demand for PR and marketing in Asia has been booming in recent years. We are eager to collaborate with Custom Media and other partners in the region to demonstrate outstanding regional PR and marketing campaigns and generate meaningful results for our international clients. Our increased presence in the region would offer readily available support wherever and whenever our clients need it,” Dr. Clāra Ly-Le, Managing Director of EloQ Communications, said.

With Custom Media as a part of the network, PRN now expands its presence in the Asia region and increases its advantage in serving clients in the Japanese market. PRN’s Asia Chapter now has active members in UAE, China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Thailand, Singapore, and Vietnam to coordinate regional campaigns across the continent.

###

About Public Relations Network (PRN)

Public Relations Network (PRN) is a global collective of like-minded, owner-managed Public Relations agencies providing consultancy and local support for international PR campaigns. PRN has affiliate agencies in Austria, Bahrain, Brazil, Canada, China – Mainland, China – Hong Kong, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greenland, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Panama, Poland, Portugal, Singapore, Slovakia, South Korea, Spain, Switzerland, Taiwan, Thailand, the UAE, the UK, the USA, and Vietnam. www.pr-network.biz

About EloQ Communications

EloQ Communications is an independent communications agency that acts as the eyes, ears, and voice of its clients in the Vietnamese market. Combining local expertise with a global perspective, EloQ works with foreign and Vietnamese companies of all sizes and industries to enhance their images and extend their reach in the Vietnamese market.

EloQ offers a range of marketing services, including PR, social marketing, digital marketing, influencer marketing, business and product branding, crisis communication, integrated strategic planning, and event planning. The agency values modernity, transparency, and flexibility, above all.

For more information about EloQ and its services, please visit www.eloqasia.com