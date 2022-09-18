Demand For Telemetry Pouch Is Witness An Outstanding Growth By 2028 | Fact.MR Study

A telemetry pouch is a wearable pouch used to hold a telemetry unit (cardiac monitor). It can be worn over or under the clothing so that it stays secure, and most are adjustable to fit different body sizes. It has soft straps for comfort around the neck; some have a strap for the torso, and most are adjustable to fit individual body sizes.

The global market for diverticular disease therapeutics is highly fragmented. Some of the major players identified in the global telemetry pouch market are Graham Medical, Medline Industries, Inc., Covidien, Koninklijke Philips N.V., RAM Surgical, EME Company, and DeRoyal Industries, Inc, among others.

Telemetry Pouch Market: Segmentation

Tentatively, the global telemetry pouch market has been segmented on the basis of product type, distribution channel, and geography.

Based on product type, the global telemetry pouch market is segmented as:

Foam Telemetry Pouches

Telemetry Pouches with Windows

Telemetry Pouches with Snaps

Others

Based on distribution channel, the global telemetry pouch market is segmented as:

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Drug Stores

Online Pharmacies

Others

