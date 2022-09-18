Transformations In Transportation And Logistics Industry Is Anticipated To Bolster Graphite Lubricant Market Demand

Global Graphite Lubricant Market: Snapshot

Labelled as a solid lubricant, graphite consists of loosely bonded sheets of carbon atoms which imparts a slippery texture to it. This makes it an excellent lubricant along with a good material for pencil lead.

The global graphite lubricant market is seeing an upswing owing to the burgeoning automotive industry. A flourishing manufacturing sector spread across the globe is also having a positive impact on it. Graphite lubricants find application in greasing parts of machinery so that they perform efficiently.

Advances in Design to Enhance Machine Efficiency Driving Adoption

With the increasing pressure of operational efficiency, machine designs are evolving significantly. This evolution is aimed at designing a machine that requires lesser maintenance, and provides reliability as well as durability.

After completion of machine design, manufacturers are focusing on gathering data for overall equipment effectiveness (OEE) that determines the output value of the production line.

An important issue that wanes the productivity of a machine or a mechanism is the destructive mechanical frictional. To resolve this, usually technical lubricants such as graphite or molybdenum disulfide is used.

To win over the competition, operational efficiency is the main factor that significantly influences growth of a particular industry. As the demand for machine efficiency increases in manufacturing sectors, the market for graphite lubricant is expected to grow steadily in future. Further, advances in nanotechnology have devised graphite nano-lubricants that are used as additives in oil and grease to enhance the tribology behavior of the engines.

Graphite Lubricant Sprays Find Application in Multiple End-user Industries

The graphite lubricant spray is applied as a coating which is easily air dried and can be bonded to different materials including metal, plastic, and rubber. With the smooth black paint-like coating, the graphite spray prevents the surface from extreme pressure and friction tear. Every application that experiences consistent friction commonly demands solid lubricants such as graphite spray.

Transfer belts, conveyor belts, different types of motors, material handling equipment, machine components, slides, rollers, wheels, gears, chains, and even hinges of doors and windows utilize graphite lubricant spray to reduce friction. Thus, starting from manufacturing industry to construction sector, graphite lubricant spray is likely to be sought after in future.

