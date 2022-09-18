Bakery and Confectionary Industry Catering Exponential Growth of Grain-Based Flours Market

According to latest research by FACT.MR, grain-based flours market is set to witness steady growth with a 6.1 % CAGR during 2021-2031. The awareness of a healthy lifestyle and nutritious food is increasing due to which consumers prefer Gluten-free and Non-GMO food products. The demand for grain-based flours is increasing across the globe.

With a multi-disciplinary approach, Fact.MR elaborates an extensive analysis of the historical, current and future outlook of the global Grain-Based Flours Market as well as the factors responsible for such a growth. Our highly dedicated professionals have inputted critical and accurate insights associated with every industry, and region by doing thorough primary and secondary research.

Grain-Based Flours: Market Segmentation

  • Based on types, the global grain-based flours market can be segmented as:

    • Gluten
      • Wheat
      • Spelt
      • Khorasan
      • Emmer
      • Barley
      • Triticale
      • Rye
      • Others
    • Gluten-Free
      • Oats
      • Corn
      • Millet
      • Sorghum
      • Quinoa
      • Others

  • Based on end use, the global grain-based flours market can be segmented as:

    • Industrial Food Processing
      • Bakery & Confectionery
        • Cakes & Pies
        • Biscuits, Cookies, & Crackers
        • Breads & Flatbreads
        • Bagels & Rolls
        • Batters, Breadings, & Mixes
        • Others
      • Cereals & Breakfast Solutions
      • Snacks & Bars
      • Soups & Sauces
      • Prepared & Packaged Food
      • Other Food Processing
    • Food Service
    • Household
    • Others

  • Based on sales channel, the global grain-based flours market can be segmented as:

    • B2B
    • B2C
      • Hypermarket/ Supermarket
      • Convenience Stores
      • Mass Grocery Retailers
      • Specialty Stores
      • Online Retail

  • Based on the region, the global grain-based flours market can be segmented as:

    • North America
      •  U.S. and Canada
    • Latin America
      • Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others
    • Western Europe
      • Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg
    • Eastern Europe
      • Poland and Russia
    • Asia Pacific
      • China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand
    • The Middle East and Africa
      •  GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa

Grain-Based Flours Market: Key Players

Some key manufacturers operating the business in the grain-based flours market globally includes

  • Archer Daniels Midland Company
  • Edme Limited
  • Imperial Malts Ltd
  • Galletti S.n.c.
  • The Malt Company (India) Private Limited
  • Cereal & Malt Extract (Pty) Ltd
  • Ardent Mills LLC
  • IREKS GmbH
  • Mirfak Pty Ltd
  • ereal Food Manufacturing Company

The insights for each vendor consists of:

  • Company profile
  • SWOT analysis
  • Main market information
  • Market share
  • Revenue, pricing and gross margin

What insights does the Grain-Based Flours Market report provide to the readers?

  • Grain-Based Flours Market fragmentation on the basis of product type, end use, and region.
  • Comprehensive assessment of upstream starting materials, downstream demand, and present market landscape.
  • Collaborations, R&D projects, acquisitions, and product launches of each Grain-Based Flours Market player.
  • Various regulations imposed by the governments on the consumption of Grain-Based Flours Market in detail.
  • Impact of modern technologies, such as big data & analytics, artificial intelligence, and social media platforms on the global Grain-Based Flours Market.

The report covers following Grain-Based Flours Market insights and assessment that are helpful for all participants involved in the Grain-Based Flours Market:

  • Data on recently introduced regulations and their impact on key industries and on demand in Grain-Based Flours Market
  • Latest industry Analysis on Grain-Based Flours Market, with key analysis of market drivers, trends, and influencing factors
  • Key trends Analysis of Grain-Based Flours Market and changing consumer preferences in major industries.
  • Changing Grain-Based Flours Market demand and consumption of diverse products
  • Major trends underlining funding by key investors in numerous countries
  • New investment opportunities in diverse technology and product or service types
  • Comprehensive data and Competitive analysis of Grain-Based Flours Market major player
  • Grain-Based Flours Market sales in US will grow at a steady pace, driven by growing consumer confidence and economic recovery
  • Grain-Based Flours Market demand forecast in Europe remains stable, as many countries such as UK, France, and Germany focus on boosting growth

Questionnaire answered in the Grain-Based Flours Market report include:

  • How the market for Grain-Based Flours Market has grown?
  • What is the present and future outlook of the global Grain-Based Flours Market on the basis of region?
  • What are the challenges and opportunities for the Grain-Based Flours Market?
  • Why the consumption of Grain-Based Flours Market highest in region?
  • In which year segment is expected to overtake segment?

Contact:
US Sales Office :
11140 Rockville Pike
Suite 400
Rockville, MD 20852
United States
Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583
E-Mail: sales@factmr.com

