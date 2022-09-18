Public Safety Software Market Is Expected to Boost the Global market At a CAGR of Around 9%

The global public safety software market reached a valuation of around US$ 7 Bn in 2020, and is slated to rise at a CAGR of 11% to top US$ 20 Bn by 2031. Demand for computer-aided dispatch solutions is set to increase at a CAGR of 9% across the assessment period of 2021 to 2031.

A study of the competitive landscape of the global Public Safety Software Market has been provided, including insights into the corporate profiles, financial position, recent developments, mergers and acquisitions, and SWOT analysis.

The report discusses in detail the various important aspects of the Public Safety Software market, including market size, growth, revenue, sales, demand, risks, threats, opportunities, and economic forecast.

Key companies in the Public Safety Software Market include:

IBM Corporation

Abbott Laboratories

Wynyard Group

IntelliChoice Inc.

Tyler Technologies, Inc.

SysTools Software Pvt Limited

PTS Solutions, Inc.

Saltus Technologies

Fact.MR analysts are currently analyzing and coordinating their insights on the effect of COVID-19 across diverse industry verticals. These insights are quite promising for several businesses and ventures to cope up with this unprecedented downturn and take effective strategic decisions to expand and proliferate within a competitive business ecosystem.

Public Safety Software Market by Solution Computer-aided Dispatch Solutions Jail Management Solutions Incident Management Solutions Mobile Police Software Solutions Court Management Solutions Reporting Solutions Record Management Solutions Scheduling Solutions Permit and License Administration Solutions Other Solutions

Public Safety Software Market by Deployment On-premise Public Safety Software Cloud-based Public Safety Software

Public Safety Software Market by End User Law Enforcement Agencies Municipal Police Departments Courts Prosecutors Marshals and Fire Departments District Attorneys Others



Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

Middle East Africa

