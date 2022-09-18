Flavor Enhancers Market In-depth Analysis by Statistics & Outlook 2032 | Fact.MR

Posted on 2022-09-18 by in Food & Beverage // 0 Comments

Newly published intelligence by Fact.MR states that the global market for flavour enhancers is likely to reach US$ 5.4 Bn, registering a CAGR of 5% throughout the assessment period 2021-2031. As consumers increasingly experiment with multiple food formulations, sales of natural and synthetic flavour enhancers are experiencing noteworthy uptake.

The market experienced steady growth from 2016 to 2020, clocking a CAGR worth 4%. As the novel coronavirus pandemic unfurled, consumers began relying less on synthetically manufactured foodstuffs, thereby broadening scope for naturally sourced ingredients, impelling sales of natural flavour enhancers. As of 2021, the flavour enhancers industry is slated to be valued at over US$ 3 Bn.

For More Insights Into The Market, Request a Sample of this Report – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=403

As for flavor enhancers, herbs and spices have traditionally been used as well as antimicrobial agents that prolong the shelf life of food products. MSG (monosodium glutamate) is a flavour enhancer that enhances the flavors in food. To enhance the savoury flavor of commercially produced food items such as frozen dinners, instant soups, and snack foods, these agents are frequently added to these food items.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

  • Powdered flavor enhancers to remain top selling, surpassing US$ 3 Bn by 2031
  • U.S to emerge as the dominant flavour enhancers market, capturing 55% revenue
  • Flavor enhancers containing glutamates are expected to dominate the market, contributing US$ 2 Bn by 2031
  • Beverages to account for a significant share of flavour enhancers demand, surpassing US$ 1 Bn
  • Natural flavour enhancers demand to rise, registering a 6% CAGR
  • Meat & fish products to account for 45% of flavour enhancers market demand
  • China & U.K to collectively generate a revenue share worth 55% until 2031

Share Your Requirements & Get Customized Reports – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=403

Key Segments CoveredMarket Taxonomy

  • Product Type

    • Acidulants
    • Glutamates
    • Hydrolyzed Vegetable Proteins
    • Yeast Extracts

  • Form

    • Powdered Flavour Enhancers
    • Liquid Flavour Enhancers

  • Application

    • Flavour Enhancers for Convenience Foods
    • Beverage Flavour Enhancers
    • Meat & Fish Products Flavour Enhancers
    • Bakery Products Flavour Enhancers
    • Dairy Products Flavour Enhancers
    • Confectionery Products Flavour Enhancers
    • Flavour Enhancers for Other Applications

  • Source

    • Natural Flavour Enhancers
    • Synthetic Flavour Enhancers

Regional analysis includes

  • North America (U.S., Canada)
  • Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Rest of LATAM)
  • EU – (Germany, France, Italy, Spain), UK, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxemburg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden), Eastern Europe (Poland, Ukraine, Czech Rep. etc.), Rest of Europe
  • CIS & Russia
  • Japan
  • Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (Greater China, India, S. Korea, ASEAN Countries, Rest of APEJ)
  • Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Iran, Israel, South Africa , Rest of MEA)

For in-depth competitive analysis, Buy Now – https://www.factmr.com/checkout/403

Report Benefits & Key Questions Answered

  • Flavor Enhancers Market Category and segment level analysis: Fact MR provides a detailed analysis of the factors influencing sales growth across key segments. It highlights key growth drivers and provides useful information for identifying sales prospects at the regional and local level.
  • Flavor Enhancers Market Historical volume analysis: The report provides a comparison of  Flavor Enhancers Market historical sales and projected sales performance for 2021-2031.
  • Flavor Enhancers Market Manufacturing trend analysis: The report offers a detailed analysis of manufacturing trends in the Flavor Enhancers Market It carefully gauges the impact of changing healthcare needs of key demographics globally
  • Flavor Enhancers Market Consumption by demographics: The report investigates consumer behavior affecting   Flavor Enhancers Market demand outlook for the assessment period. Effect of their keenness for digital trends on Flavor Enhancers Market  is  carefully analyzed
  • Post COVID consumer spending on Flavor Enhancers Market Consumption: Healthcare industry has been largely influenced by COVID-19 pandemic. The Fact MR Market survey analyzed consumer spending post COVID-19. It assesses how current trends that will influence expenditure on healthcare services, thus affecting Flavor Enhancers Market growth.

For More Insight- https://www.factmr.com/report/65/deodorants-market

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:
11140 Rockville Pike
Suite 400
Rockville, MD 20852
United States
Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583
Corporate Headquarter:
Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),
Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,
Jumeirah Lakes Towers,
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Visit Our Website: https://www.factmr.com

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2022 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution