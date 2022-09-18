Increasing Demand For GMO Soybean Market To Push  Market Revenue Growth During   2022 – 2031 : Fact.MR

Posted on 2022-09-18 by in Food & Beverage // 0 Comments

Adoption of genetically modified organisms (GMO) soybean has surged considerably since the recent past, mainly because of their potential of alleviating hunger & poverty across the globe. Nevertheless, researchers from Food and Agriculture Program emphasize on detailed assessment of GMO soybean to realize their real impacts. Amount of arable land being used for production of GMO crops such as GMO soybean is surging, with the U.S., India, Brazil, Canada and Argentina being major producers. GMO soybean has its genetic materials engineered with the help of biotechnologies for incorporating enhanced characteristics such as enhancement of certain nutrients, insect resistance, herbicide tolerance and drought tolerance. Advantages of employing biotechnologies for GMO soybeans production include saving time & efforts and reducing the market risks for farmers, rather than just enhancing productivity by making improvements in yield.

For More Insights Into The Market, Request a Sample of this Report – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=426

At present, demand for GMO soybean is primarily fuelled by robust adoption in animal feed and industrial uses for producing soybean oil. Although producing herbicide-tolerant soybean lowers the risk to the environment, benefits are restrained by growing herbicide resistance in weeds. One of the widely used genetically modified crops across the globe, GMO soybeans seek majority of applications in oil production and livestock feed. With mounting demand for soybean around the world as a protein source, genetic modification has become the key for producers to meet this demand.

6 Key Projections on Future of GMO Soybean Market for Forecast Period 2017-2026 (In Terms of Value)

  • North America is anticipated to prevail as the fastest expanding market for GMO soybean through 2026. More than two-fifth market revenue share will be accounted by sales of GMO soybean in North America by 2026-end. Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) and Europe are also poised to remain remunerative for the GMO soybean market. However sales in APEJ are projected to exhibit a comparatively faster expansion than sales in Europe through 2026.
  • GMO soybean sales in APEJ and Latin America are projected to record expansion at an approximately similar CAGR through 2026. However, revenues from the GMO soybean market in Latin America will remain significantly lower than those from APEJ.
  • On the basis of trait, stacked (HT+IT) GMO soybean will remain the most lucrative in the market, with revenues projected to rise at the highest CAGR through 2026. Herbicide tolerant GMO soybeans will continue to be the second most lucrative among traits of GMO soybean in the market. However, sales of herbicide tolerant GMO soybean will register the lowest CAGR through 2026.
  • Direct sales will endure as the dominant sales channel for GMO soybean, followed by modern trade. Revenues from these two sales channel segments are collectively projected to account for more than three-fourth market share by 2026-end.
  • Food will continue to remain leading application segment in the global GMO soybean market, in terms of revenues, trailed by biodiesel. Sales of GMO soybean for application in feed will exhibit a relatively faster expansion than that in biodiesel through 2026.
  • The report profiles active players contributing to the market growth, which include Monsanto Company, Groupe Limagrain Holdings SA, Syngenta AG, Canterra Seeds Holdings Ltd., E.I DuPont De Nemours and Company, Dow Agroscience, Bayer CropScience, BASF SE, and AgReliant Genetics LLC.

Share Your Requirements & Get Customized Reports – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=426

Competition Tracking

Key market players tracked by the report include

  • AgReliant Genetics LLC
  • BASF SE
  • Bayer CropScience
  • Dow Agroscience
  • E.I DuPont De Nemours and Company
  • Canterra Seeds Holdings Ltd.
  • Syngenta AG
  • Groupe Limagrain Holdings SA
  • Monsanto Company.

Market Taxonomy

Region
  • North America
  • Latin America
  • Europe
  • Japan
  • APEJ
  • MEA
Trait
  • Herbicide Tolerant
  • Insect Tolerant
  • Stacked (HT+IT)
  • Other Traits
Sales Channel
  • Direct Sales
  • Modern Trade
  • Convenience Store
  • E-Retailers
  • Other Retail Outlets
Applications
  • Food
  • Feed
  • Biodiesel
  • Research Applications
  • Other Applications

Access Research Methodology Prepared By Experts – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=426

After reading the  GMO Soybean Market report, readers can:

  • Understand the drivers, restraints, opportunities and trends affecting the growth of the global .
  • Analyze key regions holding significant share of the total GMO Soybean Market revenue.
  • Study the growth outlook of the global GMO Soybean Market scenario, including production, consumption, history and forecast.
  • Learn consumption pattern and impact of each end use on the GMO Soybean Market growth.
  • Investigate the recent R&D projects performed by each GMO Soybean Market player.

The GMO Soybean Market report answers important questions which include:

  • What does the status of the   GMO Soybean Market look?
  • GMO Soybean Market look like after the forecast period?
  • Which region has the highest contribution to GMO Soybean Market Devices  why?
  • Which players remain at the top of the GMO Soybean Market look?
  • What opportunities are available for the GMO Soybean Market players to expand their production footprint?
  • Which segment has the maximum impact on the GMO Soybean Market look?

For More Insight https://cosmeticsbusiness.com/news/article_page/Body_sculpting_in_the_age_of_positivity/202290

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analysed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:
11140 Rockville Pike
Suite 400
Rockville, MD 20852
United States
Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Corporate Headquarter:
Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),
Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,
Jumeirah Lakes Towers,
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Email: sales@factmr.com
Visit Our Website: https://www.factmr.com

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2022 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution