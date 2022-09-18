Date Sugar Market to surpass US$ 2,960 Mn by registering a CAGR of 4% in the assessment period 2022-2032

Fact.MR predicts the sales of global date sugar to surpass US$ 2,960 Mn by registering a CAGR of 4% in the assessment period 2022-2032. Consumers are using date sugar in everyday food and drinks as it is a great substitute for cane sugar. In addition, antibacterial properties of date sugar are playing a key role in the increasing demand for the same.

Historically, over the last five years, from 2017 to 2021, the global sales of date sugar exceeded US$ 2,000 Mn by the end of the aforementioned period. The onset of COVID-19 pandemic affected various industries globally. But, on the other hand, the demand for date sugar increased as it is an immunity-booster ingredient. Thus, in the forthcoming forecast period, the sales of date sugar are expected to escalate.

Furthermore, the availability of dates in Middle East and Africa is increasing the demand for date sugar from other regions. Moreover, increasing usage of date sugar in desserts and sauces is positively influencing the sales of date sugar. Thus, due to the aforementioned reasons, demand for date sugar is expected to upsurge in the sales indicator period.

Date Sugar Market – Scope of Report:

In-depth Analysis on Competitive Landscape:

The report sheds light on leading providers of Date Sugar, along with their detailed profiles. Essential and up-to-date data related to market performers who are principally engaged in the Date Sugar’ production has been brought with the help of a detailed dashboard view. Market share analysis and comparison of prominent players provided in the report permits report readers to take preemptive steps in advancing their businesses.

Company profiles have been included in the report, which include essentials such as product portfolios and key strategies, along with all-inclusive SWOT analysis on each player. Company presence is mapped and presented through a matrix for all the prominent players, thus providing readers with actionable insights, which helps in thoughtfully presenting the market status, and predicting the competition level in the Date Sugar market.

Date Sugar Market Segmentations:

By Form : Date Granules & Crystal Powdered Date Sugar Date Syrup/ Liquid

By End Use : Date Sugar for Industrial Consumption Date Sugar for Food Production Bakery Confectionery Snacks Dressings and Condiments Sauces and Spreads Date Sugar for Beverage Industry Retail Date Sugar Consumption

By Origin : Organic Date Sugar Conventional Date Sugar

By Sales Channel : Direct Procurement of Date Sugar Retail Sales of Date Sugar Hypermarkets / Supermarkets Discount Stores Specialty Grocery Stores Traditional Grocery Stores Online Retail



