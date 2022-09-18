Grassfed Meat Market will grow at a CAGR of 5% during the forecasted period 2020-2030

Asia has been a profitable hub for interested meat traders to export livestock until a sudden fall in demand was experienced in quarter one and two of 2020,with the emergence of COVID-19 pandemic. This has majorly affected meat trade from China, where large scale lockdowns in agricultural enterprises have led to an acute shortage of livestock owing to supply chain disruptions. In Europe, the decision to suspend livestock trading was taken due to risk of infections. Forecasted global growth will be cut down to nearly 1.5% in 2020 owing to the fall in consumer demand.

Fact.MR, in its new offering, provides an unbiased analysis of the global market for grassfed meat market, with historical data on demand (2015-2020) and expected projections for the period (2020-2030). The grass-fed meat market report discloses compelling insights into the demand for grassfed meat based on product type i.e. (raw and processed), nature (grassfed and grass finished), animal type (cow & bison and lamb & sheep),end user (HoReCa, food processing and household consumption) and by sales channel (direct sales and indirect sales) across 7 key regions and 22 + countries

Grassfed Meat Market – Scope of Report:

Grassfed Meat Market Segmentations:

By Product Type : Raw Meat Processed Meat Fresh Processed Cured Meat Roasted and Precooked Dried

By Nature : Grassfed Grass finished

By Animal Type : Cow and Bison Lamb and Goat

By End User : HoReCa Food Processing House Hold

By Sales Channel : Direct Sales Retail Sales Hypermarket and Supermarket Online Retail Meat Stores Other Retail Channels

By Region : North America Latin America Europe Asia Oceania MEA



