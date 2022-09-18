Mobile Water Treatment Systems Market value worth US$ 1,952.0 Mn during the forecast period (2020-2030)

The mobile water treatment systems market is estimated to be valued at US$ 1,543.1 Mn in 2020 and add value worth US$ 1,952.0 Mn during the forecast period (2020-2030). The global mobile water treatment systems market is expected to be benefited from rapid development of industrial as well as rural sectors.

In 2016, the US government launched water innovation strategy which emphasizes on the implementation of waste water recycling and advanced desalination techniques in the country. Such developments are expected to play an important role in the mobile water treatment systems market growth. Additionally, increasing implementation of desalination systems in the Middle East region has given rise to the desalination of water from the GCC countries by using thermal desalination and reverse osmosis to meet the potable water needs for residential as well as industrial applications. However, due to the COVID-19 outbreak, reduce in industrial output has decrease the demand of mobile water treatment systems.

Mobile Water Treatment Systems Market – Scope of Report:

Positive Investment Flows to Expand Product Portfolio and Research & Development Initiatives of Stakeholders

Mobile Water Treatment Systems Market Segmentations:

Type

Microfiltration

Ultrafiltration

Nano-Filtration/Reverse Osmosis

Disinfection

End User

Residential

Municipal

Commercial

Industrial

Service

Rental

Lease

Flow Rate

Upto 100 m³/h

100-200 m³/h

200-300 m³/h

Above 300 m³/h

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

MEA

