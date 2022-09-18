Hydrogen Vehicles Industry Will Generate An Incremental Opportunity Worth US$ 150 Mn By 2031

Hydrogen Vehicles Market By Vehicle Type (Passenger Hydrogen Vehicles, Commercial Hydrogen Vehicles, Heavy Commercial Hydrogen Vehicles, Buses & Coaches Hydrogen Vehicles), By Technology (Proton Membrane Exchange, Phosphoric Acid Fuel Cell) – Regional Forecast 2021-2031

The market for hydrogen vehicles will see a soaring growth, with a new forecast by Fact.MR estimating that the hydrogen vehicles industry will generate an incremental opportunity worth US$ 150 Mn across the 2021-2031 forecast period. The next big thing in improving fuel cell vehicles and trucks, as well as creating valuable products, could be the technology that generates hydrogen using regular natural gas or renewable natural gas made from biomass. Green hydrogen projects will drive market demand in the future. 

Prominent Key Players Of The Hydrogen Vehicles Market Survey Report:

  • Ballard Power System
  • GM Hydrogenics
  • Daimler AG
  • Toyota Motor Corporation
  • Hyundai Motor Company
  • FuelCell Energy Inc.
  • BMW AG
  • Audi AG
  • Honda Motor Company Ltd.

Key Segments Covered

  •  Vehicle Type
    • Passenger Hydrogen Vehicles
    • Commercial Hydrogen Vehicles
    • Heavy Commercial Hydrogen Vehicles
    • Buses & Coaches Hydrogen Vehicles
    • Trucks & Trailers Hydrogen Vehicles
  • By Technology
    • Proton Membrane Exchange Hydrogen Vehicles
    • Phosphoric Acid Fuel Cell Hydrogen Vehicles

