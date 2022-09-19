Personal Care And Home Care Are The Sectors Highly Demanding Alcohol Ether Sulfates

Dublin, Ireland, 2022-Sep-19— /EPR Network/ —

Globally, the sales of alcohol ether sulfates declined in 2020 due to Covid-19 crisis creating losses for the manufacturers. As in 2021, restrictions have been lifted up by the government, leading players are focusing on recovery, with the hope that demand will pick up steadily. Rising focus on personal care and domestic cleaning is likely to increase sales of personal care products in 2021. Personal care and home care are currently among the sectors highly demanding alcohol ether sulfates.

The latest report by Fact.MR, examines the Alcohol Ether Sulfates market demand, growth opportunities and Alcohol Ether Sulfates market size and share. The report tracks Alcohol Ether Sulfates sales in over 20 countries, highlighting the variance and unique set of conditions that are unique to every market. The study analyzes Alcohol Ether Sulfates market key trends that are currently determining the overall growth.

Market Segmentation

On the basis of applications, key segments include,

Foaming Agent

Wetting Agent

Emulsifying Agent

On the basis of end-use industries, key segments are,

Personal Care and Cosmetics

Textile

Detergent Industrial Domestic



Key questions answered in Alcohol Ether Sulfates Market Survey Report:

What is the current scenario and key trends in Alcohol Ether Sulfates Market? What are the key strategies companies are adopting to increase their consumer base? What are the key categories within the Alcohol Ether Sulfates segments and their future potential? What are the major Alcohol Ether Sulfates Market drivers and their expected impact during the short, medium, and long terms? What is the Alcohol Ether Sulfates Market size and what are the opportunities for the key players?

Competitive Landscape

Some of the market participants identified across the value chain of global alcohol ether sulfates market that include manufacturers, suppliers and distributors are:

Clariant AG

Stepan Company

KLK OLEO

Croda International

Solvay SA

BASF SE

Colonial Chemical, Inc.

Hengshui Maosen Chemical Co.,Ltd

Henan Surface Chemical Industry Co Ltd

Sinopec Jinling Petrochemical Co., Ltd (China Petrochemical Group)

Jiangsu HSINTAI Chemical S&T CO.,Ltd

Dongming Jujin Chemical Co., Ltd

Essential Takeaways from the Market Report

Comparison of prominent players operating in the market.

Identification of Alcohol Ether Sulfates market drivers, restraints and other forces impacting the global Market

Recent developments and key strategies adopted by market players.

Study of the micro and macro-economic growth indicators.

Impact of the various factors on the value chain of the market.

Evaluation of current Alcohol Ether Sulfates market size and forecast and technological advancements within the industry.

The Report Covers Exhaustive Analysis On:

Alcohol Ether Sulfates Market Drivers, Segments and Restraints.

Alcohol Ether Sulfates Market Survey and Dynamics

Alcohol Ether Sulfates Market Size & Demand

Alcohol Ether Sulfates Key Trends/Issues/Challenges

Alcohol Ether Sulfates Sales, Competition & Companies involved

