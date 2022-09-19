Preference for Organic Chicken Wings to Reign Supreme: Fact.MR Report

Rockville, United States, 2022-Sep-19 — /EPR Network/ —

A recently published Fact.MR report expects the market for organic chicken to flourish at a CAGR of 14.5% to reach US$ 11.1 Bn by the end of the 2021-2031 forecast period. Sales of organic chicken are inclining amid the rising demand for clean-label food products amid increased health consciousness among meat consumers.

From 2016 to 2020, the market experienced an incline of around 14%. By 2020, the market reached a valuation of US$ 2.5 Bn. Prospects further heightened during the COVID-19 pandemic, as consumers began to opt for foods which were devoid of any artificial flavors or preservatives. At the same time, several regions saw a major decline in organic chicken consumption, amid apprehensions of contracting zoonotic infections.

Companies operating in the market are rapidly adopting new market dynamics and focusing primarily on enhancing technologies to address the rising demand for safe and improved poultry services in order to meet the ever-increasing demand for improved and more efficient organic poultry services.

To remain ‘ahead’ of your competitors, request for a sample –https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=1554

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

Global organic chicken market to be valued at US$ 2.8 Bn in 2021

By product type, organic chicken wings are likely to account for 35% of total revenue

Demand for frozen organic chicken to witness significant incline, at a CAGR of nearly 8%

U.S to emerge as the fastest growing organic chicken landscape, flourishing at a CAGR of 10%

India to be an opportunistic market, expected to grow at a rate of 5% from 2021-2031

“As consumers increasingly seek out clean-label food products, the global poultry industry is ushering in new consumption trends, including a growing preference for organic chicken and other meats, prompting a flurry of new product introductions,” says the Fact.MR analyst.

Need more information about Report Methodology? Ask here – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=1554

How is Increasing Awareness about Unethical Broiler Chicken Feeding Practices Bolstering Growth Prospects for Organic Chicken? The broiler chicken segment accounts for more than 93.5 percent of the global poultry market, with the organic chicken segment accounting for the remainder. Broiler chickens are fed harmful chemicals and antibiotics to help them grow faster, which causes early puberty in females and male fertility problems. Regular consumption of broiler chicken, which contains high levels of unhealthy fats, can lead to obesity, high blood pressure, and heart problems. The majority of broiler chickens have a high level of infection, which causes salmonella dysentery in humans. With the advent of the internet, consumers have become more knowledgeable and aware of the poultry industry’s know-how. This will gradually cause a stir in the global poultry market, and the fresh organic chicken market is expected to grow at a rate 5-7 percent higher than the regular chicken market over the forecast period.

How Will Smart Packaging Generate New Growth Opportunities for Organic Chicken? At the moment, the food and beverage industry is the largest user of smart packaging, which is widely used in the packaging of meat products such as chicken. Foster Farms, a leading poultry company, has introduced DORI, an active and interactive packaging. Users will be able to access information such as more than 500 fresh chicken recipes and a glossary of poultry labeling terms by scanning a QR code. As a result, such packaging serves as an effective medium for delivering information to consumers. During the forecast period, an increasing number of vendors are expected to adopt this cutting-edge technology. Vacuum skin packaging, a modern packaging technique, has a high customer satisfaction quotient due to its main benefit – a transparent view of the products within the packaging, creating a fresh appeal to the consumer’s eye. These factors are expected to contribute to the organic chicken market’s growth in the coming years. Full Access of this Exclusive Report is Available at- https://www.factmr.com/checkout/1554

Competitive Analysis

Cargill and the Continental Grain Company have agreed to acquire chicken producer Sanderson Farms, the latest in a flurry of acquisition activity in the global meat industry. The transaction brings together well-known players and represents a total equity value of $4.55 billion for Sanderson Farms. Cargill will expand its poultry operations to the United States. In 2021, Plainville Farms® Pre-Sliced Oven Roasted Chicken, 99 percent fat-free, makes an Organic and unusually good meal when baked. Their poultry is raised humanely on family farms, fed a vegetarian diet, and is never given antibiotics, growth hormones, or steroids. Likewise, HEALTH VALLEY® released Organic Low Sodium Chicken Noodle Soup 14.5 OZ.CAN in 2021. Meets American Heart Association criteria for heart-healthy foods. While many factors influence heart disease, diets low in saturated fat and cholesterol may help lower the risk.

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Email: sales@factmr.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.factmr.com