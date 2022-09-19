Which Region Offers the Largest Opportunity for Sales of Baby Cribs and Cots – Exclusive Study by Fact.MR

Rockville, United States, 2022-Sep-19 — /EPR Network/ —

Increase in disposable income of people on global scale can be attributed to rising expenditure on baby products. Being on the luxury side of social standards, baby cribs and cots have witnessed moderate traction over the historical period with mediocre demand. But rise in disposable income along with increasing number of parents seeking baby cribs and cots can alter the historic trend and lead to 2X demand over the forecast period.

New parents expected to spend an average of US$ 2,600 on baby gear and basics such as diapers, sleep supplies and formula in the first year. All these factors are influencing consumers to opt for purchasing of auxiliary baby gears and sleep utilities to provide babies with comfort zones to fall asleep making baby cribs and cots as babies’ registry essentials.

Key Market Segments Covered

By Product Standard Baby Cribs and Cots Bassinet Baby Cribs and Cots Convertible Baby Cribs and Cots Portable Baby Cribs and Cots Travel Baby Cribs and Cots Multifunctional Baby Cribs and Cots Specialty Baby Cribs and Cots Other Product Types

By Sales Channel Baby Cribs and Cots Sold at Hypermarkets/Supermarkets Baby Cribs and Cots Sold through e-Commerce Baby Cribs and Cots Sold at Franchised Outlets Baby Cribs and Cots Sold at Departmental Stores Others

By Material Plastic Baby Cribs and Cots Metal Baby Cribs and Cots Wooded Baby Cribs and Cots Other Material Types

By Region North America Latin America Europe Japan APEJ MEA



Competitive Landscape

Majority of companies discussed in the report have focused on product launches and expanding their production capacity and manufacturing units. Strategies include innovation, collaborations with key players, partnerships, strategic alliances, and strengthening of regional and global distribution networks. Some of the key developments are:

In 2020, Delta Enterprise Corp, launched a new foldable baby cribs which saves lot of space when packed up or folded while not in use.

Similarly, recent developments related to companies manufacturing baby cribs and cots have been tracked by the team at Fact.MR, which are available in the full report.

Asia Pacific excluding Japan, remained to be most lucrative opportunity for market leaders, as the region tops the list by accounting 2/5 of global revenue. Over the past years, advent of baby cribs and cots with ergonomic designs and rigid & robust features has opened new avenues for baby cribs and cots. Increasing purchase of baby gear by new generation parents will fuel market growth as the years go by.

As per the revised report published by Fact.MR, the baby cribs and cots market is anticipated to surpass US$ 2.5 Bn by 2031, expanding at a CAGR of around 6.5% over the next ten years.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The baby cribs and cots market is anticipated to add 1.6X value by 2031.

Baby cribs and cots made of plastic material to account for major portion at the global level, and create three-fold $ opportunity over 2021-2031 as compared to 2016-2020.

Among the sales channels, departmental stores has been the lucrative opportunity for sales.

Asia Pacific excluding Japan is set to dominate market revenue in 2021, and is expected to remain the tall-standing region by gaining 130 BPS by 2031.

The market in China, Russia, and the U.S is expected to increase at around 6% CAGR each through 2031.

Due to the COVID-19 crisis, demand for baby cribs and cots was hit in 2020, which saw a decline of 2% over the 2nd and 3rd quarters of the year.

“Increasing disposable income coupled with rising demand for better lifestyle will aid market growth over the coming years,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

