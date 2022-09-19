Digitalization And Social Media Influencing Consumer Behavior Is Accelerating Demand For Organic Color Cosmetic Product

Rockville, United States, 2022-Sep-19 — /EPR Network/ —

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

By price, premium organic color cosmetics were valued at over US$ 14 Bn in 2020

By distribution channel, online stores to experience a 7% CAGR until 2031

Organic hair color products to expand at a CAGR of 4% from 2021 to 2031

U.S to generate credible growth opportunities, inclining at a growth rate of 4%

In 2020, Germany accounted for more than 20% of the European market for organic color cosmetics

India to be a promising market, expanding at a CAGR of 6% across the forecast period

“In the future, the beauty sector will see an increase in the number of businesses vying for organic certifications, both established and new entrants. This is expected to widen prospects for organic color cosmetics”, says a Fact.MR analyst.

Competitive Landscape

Key companies are using a range of strategies to thrive in this highly competitive environment. Many businesses are focusing on innovations to remain ahead of client demands and requirements in order to develop a brand and survive in a competitive market.

In January 2020, Revlon introduced Total Color, a clean and vegan permanent hair color filled with restorative oils and botanicals and created without many common hair color ingredients.

In August 2020, L’Oreal launched a platform specifically designed to meet consumers’ coloring product requests. This service provides a live chat option with the customer care center, as well as video consultations with professional colorists by appointment, virtual try-on, articles, techniques, and so on.

Key Segments Covered

Product Lip Care Products Nail Products Facial Make-up Products Hair Color Products Eye Make-up Products Others

Distribution Channel Specialty Stores Modern Trade Departmental Stores Mono Brand Stores Drug Stores Online Stores Others

Price Economic Premium



