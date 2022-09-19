Worldwide Outdoor Cooking Equipment Market Is Predicted To Expand At 8.1% CAGR By The End Of 2022

CITY, Country, 2022-Sep-19 — /EPR Network/ —

Outdoor living now is more than a few chairs scattered in the garden. Hence, outdoor furniture makers are offering comfortable, attractive furniture with various color options.

In the recent years, there has been an advancement in fabric technology in outdoor garden furniture. Growing trend of outdoor garden restaurants is also driving the market growth for outdoor furniture for garden.

Consumers buying outdoor furniture for garden are looking for stylish and attractive, easy to maintain and durable furniture. Outdoor furniture for garden with multifunctional features are also gaining popularity.

However, shrinking space of garden and balcony in modern infrastructure and the trend of compact housing is negatively impacting the growth of the global outdoor garden furniture market.

The trend in housing with small and patio garden is also becoming common. Hence, the preference for garden furniture in terms material, size, and design is also changing.

As per the report by Fact.MR, the global outdoor garden furniture market is likely to witness significant growth. During 2017-2026, the market is estimated to increase at a CAGR of 6.4% in terms of value.

While on basis of volume, the global outdoor garden furniture market is estimated to reach 14,622 thousand units towards the end of 2026. Following are the insights on how the global market will perform in the coming years.

To remain ‘ahead’ of your competitors, request for a sample – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=404

Key Segments Covered in Outdoor Cooking Equipment Industry Survey

Outdoor Cooking Equipment Market by Type: Grills Outdoor Stoves/Cooktops Smokers Fryers & Steamers Coolers Boilers Kettles Ovens Other Outdoor Cooking Equipment

Outdoor Cooking Equipment Market by Fuel/Power Source: Wood Natural Gas Electricity Charcoal Others (Incl. Liquid Propane)

Outdoor Cooking Equipment Market by Buyer Category: Residential/Personal Outdoor Cooking Equipment Commercial Outdoor Cooking Equipment HORECA Camping/Adventure Sports Operators Others

Outdoor Cooking Equipment Market by Placement Type: Fixed/Floor-Mounted Outdoor Cooking Equipment Freestanding Outdoor Cooking Equipment Mobile/ Portable Outdoor Cooking Equipment

Outdoor Cooking Equipment Market by Size* (Inches): Less than 20 Inch Outdoor Cooking Equipment 20 to 60 Inch Outdoor Cooking Equipment 20 to 60 Inch Outdoor Cooking Equipment

Outdoor Cooking Equipment Market by Sales Channel: Offline Sales of Outdoor Cooking Equipment Supermarkets and Hypermarkets Exclusive Brand Outlets Specialty Stores Online Sales of Outdoor Cooking Equipment Brand/Company Websites e-Commerce Websites

Outdoor Cooking Equipment Market by Region: North America Outdoor Cooking Equipment Market Latin America Outdoor Cooking Equipment Market Europe Outdoor Cooking Equipment Market East Asia Outdoor Cooking Equipment Market South Asia & Oceania Outdoor Cooking Equipment Market Middle East & Africa Outdoor Cooking Equipment Market



For critical insights on this market, request for methodology here – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=404

These include companies such as Herman Miller Inc., Inter Ikea Systems B.V., Trex Company, Inc., Steelcase Inc., Kimball International, Inc., Keter Plastic Ltd, Brown Jordan International, Inc., Barbeques Galore (Aust) Pty Limited, Century Furniture LLC, Flanders Industries, Inc., Agio International Co., Inc., DEDON GmbH, Tuuci, Inc., EMU Group S.p.A, Royal Botania NV, Homecrest Outdoor Living, LLC, Hartman Outdoor Products BV, Kettal Group, Sitra Holdings (International) Ltd, Treasure Garden Inc., Fischer Mobel GmbH, Winston Furniture Company, Inc., Gloster Furniture Limited, Adams Manufacturing Company, and Vixen Hill Manufacturing Company Inc.

The Outdoor Patio Furniture Market research answers important questions, including the following:

1. Why Outdoor Patio Furniture Market players are focusing on the business expansion in region?

2. Which regulatory authorities have granted approval to the application of Outdoor Patio Furniture Market

3. What are the pros and cons of the Outdoor Patio Furniture Market the environment?

4. Why players are targeting the production of segment?

5. What are the strategies implemented by emerging players in the global Outdoor Patio Furniture Market?

Full Access of this Exclusive Report is Available at- https://www.factmr.com/checkout/404

The Outdoor Patio Furniture Market report serves the readers with the following data:

• In-depth analysis of supply-side and demand-side trends.

• Direct and indirect impacts of the growth of relevant markets on the Outdoor Patio Furniture Market.

• Importance of segment in various regions.

• Accurate Y-o-Y growth of the global Outdoor Patio Furniture Market.

• Consumption trends among individuals across the globe.

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Email: sales@factmr.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.factmr.com