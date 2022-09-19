Global Snow Shoes Market Will Surpass A Valuation Of Us$ 22 Mn By 2022

CITY, Country, 2022-Sep-19 — /EPR Network/ —

Fact.MR’s recently published report projects that the global snow shoes market will surpass a valuation of US$ 22 Mn, expanding at a sound CAGR of 5.9% over the forecast period (2017-2022). Demand for snow shoes continues to be high in the areas that receive heavy snowfall. Snow shoes are a commonly used commodity in parts of the world that are mostly covered in snow throughout the year. Moreover, growing popularity of snowshoeing and several other winter sports is making a positive impact of snow shoes sales. People also use snow shoes to avoid picking up any critical foot injuries while walking on snow.

Request Sample Report-

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=237

Competition Tracking

Adidas AG

Reebok International Ltd

Nike, Inc.

PUMA SE

ASICS Corporation

Burberry Group plc

Chanel International B.V.

GV Snowshoes

Atlas Snowshoe Company

Skechers U.S.A. Inc.

are the key players profiled in the global snow shoes market.

Buy this Report:

https://www.factmr.com/checkout/237

Market Taxonomy

Product Type Recreational and Trekking Snowshoes

Backcountry Snowshoes

Racing Snowshoes Channel Sport Stores

Franchised Stores

Speciality Stores

Online Price Range Economy

Mid-Range

Premium

Super- Premium Demographics Men

Women

Kids

Highlights from the Report Include

On the basis of product type, the recreational and trekking snowshoes segment is expected to remain dominant in 2017 and beyond. This segment currently commands for over one one-third market share in terms of revenue is expected to witness an above average CAGR during the forecast period. Meanwhile, the racing snowshoes segment is projected to retain its second position over 2022.

By channel, the speciality stores segment and online segment collectively account for more than 50% revenue share of the global market. In addition, the former is expected to surpass a valuation of US$ 8 Mn towards the end of 2022, expanding at a significant CAGR.

By price range, the economy segment is projected to remain highly lucrative over 2022. Currently, the segment is commands for close to 38% revenue share of the market. During the forecast period, economy segment is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.6%.

Among region markets, North America is anticipated to dominate the global snow shoes market in terms of revenue during the forecast period. The snow shoes market in North America is expected to, reflect a healthy CAGR of 5.3% between 2017 and 2022. This is primarily owing to the high participation of people in winter sports and the widespread popularity of snowshoeing in the region.

For More Insights-https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2022/03/09/2400432/0/en/Low-Code-Development-Industry-is-Projected-to-Achieve-a-Global-Market-Size-of-US-187-Bn-by-2032-Currently-US-Accounts-For-the-Largest-Market-Share-in-the-World.html

About Fact.MR

Fact.MR is a fast-growing market research firm that offers the most comprehensive suite of syndicated and customized market research reports. We believe transformative intelligence can educate and inspire businesses to make smarter decisions. We know the limitations of the one-size-fits-all approach; that’s why we publish multi-industry global, regional, and country-specific research reports.

Contact Us

Unit No: AU-01-H

Gold Tower (AU)

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A

Jumeirah Lakes Towers

Dubai

United Arab Emirates

Email: sales@factmr.com

Web: https://www.factmr.com/