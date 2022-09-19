Global Market For Home Insecticides To Accelerate At A CAGR Of 7% By 2031

As per Fact.MR – a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global home insecticides market is anticipated to top US$ 28 Bn by 2031, progressing at a CAGR of 7% over the next ten years.
Home insecticides are chemicals used to kill or inactivate household insects. Insecticides that are specifically marketed for in-home purposes are used complementary to available non-chemical methods such as exclusion, mechanical disposal, and sanitation to combat pests at homes. These products are available in the form of baits, sprays, powders, and others. Home insecticides come in handy as they can be used as is with no further need for mixing, modification, or dilution.
Home Insecticides Market Insights Segmentation
By Region
- North America
- Europe
- East Asia
- South Asia
- Latin America
- Oceani
- Middle East & Africa
By Form
- Home Insecticide Sprays
- Aerosol Home Insecticides
- Electric Home Insecticides
- Home Insecticides Coils
- Home Insecticides Baits
- Home Insecticide Creams
- Home Insecticide Gels
- Home Insecticide Mats
- Home Insecticide Patches
- Liquid Home Insecticide
- Home Insecticide Roll-ons
- Powdered Granule Home Insecticides
