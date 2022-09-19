Global Basketball Shoes Market, Is Anticipated To Reach A Value Of About US$ 5 Billion By 2022

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Basketball Shoes market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply. The latest report by Fact.MR provides detailed Market Analysis of Basketball Shoes

Competition Tracking

The report also profiles companies that are expected to remain active in the expansion of the global basketball shoes market through 2022, which include

Adidas AG

NIKE, Inc.

Peak Sports USA

PUMA SE

ANTA Sports Products Ltd

Li Ning Co. Ltd

Under Armour Inc.

Reebok International Ltd.

Amer Sports Corporation

Xtep International Holdings Limited.

Market Taxonomy Shoes Type High Tops

Mid Tops

Low Tops Closure Type Laces

Straps

Zippers

Velcro Buyer Type Individual

Institutional

Promotional Sales Channel Independent Sports Outlet

Franchised Sports Outlet

Modern Trade Channels

Direct to Customer Brand Outlet

Direct to Customer Online Channel

Direct to Customer Institutional Channel

Basketball is a global game and has several accessories. Basketball shoes is one of the accessories which the amateurs and professionals wear during play. The benefits of shoes include firmness, grip, safety to ankle, and overall look.These shoes also have certain limitations which might hinder the growth of the global market, such as, damage due to external factors due to poor material.These shoes come in different sizes, prices, designs and shapes. North America region is dominating in the global market of basketball shoes and has high market attractiveness index. The report, compiled by Fact.MR, provides in-depth analysis of the global basketball shoes market for the forecast period 2017-2022, and offers key insights about future market direction.

6 Forecast Highlights on Global Basketball Shoes Market High tops segment by shoes type is expected to grow at a higher growth rate as compared to other segments and is poised to continue showing its dominance throughout the period of forecast. The segment growth is mainly due to its foot friendliness and support while playing. The high tops segment is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 2.8% throughout the period of forecast

The medium tops and low tops segments are expected to grow at a similar pace during the period of 2017 to 2022. The medium tops segment, however, has a higher market share than the low tops segment, and reflects a market share of 32.4%. Both are expected to lose BPS by the end of 2022

Laces segment is expected to dominate the global market by closure type. The segment is poised to grow at a higher growth rate comparatively, and reflects a market share of 57.1%. the straps segment follows laces segment and is second from top with respect to growth rate and market share

North America region dominates the global market by region and has a higher market attractiveness index. It is considered to be the most lucrative region growing at a higher growth rate and registering a CAGR of 2.7% as compared to other regions. Basketball as a recreational game and as career is rising in this region, with bath professionals and amateurs opting for the game and also the basketball accessories, thereby raising the consumption bar of basketball shoes in this region

The individual segment by buyer type is fastest growing segment compared to institutional and promotional segments by buyer type. The individual segment shoes higher market share by dominating the market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.9% throughout the period of forecast. It is also expected to gain a high BPS by the end of 2022

Third party online channel segment dominates the global basketball shoes market by sales channel. It also shows a comparatively higher growth rate and anticipated to reflect a CAGR of 3.4% throughout the period of forecast of 2017 to 2022. Following this segment, the direct consumer brand outlet segment also shows potential and grows at a reasonably well growth rate during the forecast period The report has also profiled leading players in the global market for basketball shoes, which would remain active through 2022. These include companies like Xtep International Holdings Limited, Amer Sports Corporation, Reebok International Ltd., Under Armour, Inc., Li Ning Co., Ltd ANTA Sports Products Ltd, PUMA SE, Peak Sports USA, NIKE, Inc., and Adidas AG.

