Demand For Organic Bedding Is Anticipated To Generate Additional Profits During The Forecast Period 2022-2032

The global organic bedding market is picking up pace and is set to rise at a moderate CAGR of ~ 4.7 % by the end of the forecast period (2019-2029), a trend that is expected to continue in the foreseeable future. The rise can be attributed to the increased importance being given to sustainability and eco-friendly materials, and the higher investments being made for sleep aids.

Numerous people from around the world suffer from lifestyle-based ailments such as insomnia, asthma, and fibromyalgia, and the development of new organic bedding materials invariants of mattresses, bed linen, pillows, are anticipated to generate additional demand for organic bedding.

Key Takeaways of Organic Bedding Market Study

Bed Linen accounts for the largest segment in the organic bedding market reaching more than 33 % of the overall value, owing to the high demand for eco-friendly and sustainable goods. Novel materials such as bamboo, and design innovations involving lower thread counts are gaining popularity and are driving the demand for organic bedding.

The East Asia, and South Asia & Oceania regions will account for the largest and fastest growing segments in the organic bedding industry with CAGRs more than 5%. Such growth will rise from factors such as a growing spending power of the working class, issues with sensitivity of the skin, and the rising importance of sleep postures among consumers in such countries.

Plant based bed sheets made from materials such as tencel, cotton, and bamboo provide superior moisture absorption and air flow which enables better temperature regulation, while also minimizing the risk of dust mites.

Global Organic Bedding Market: In-Depth Assessment on Key Segments

The global organic bedding market is segmented on the basis of product type and region.

Product Type

Mattress

Bed Linen

Pillows

Blanket

Others

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

MEA

