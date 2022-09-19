Global Pet Grooming Products Market Is Projected To Grow At A Moderate CAGR Of 4.5% By 2029

CITY, Country, 2022-Sep-19 — /EPR Network/ —

The global pet grooming products market is picking up pace and is expected to rise with a moderate CAGR of ~4.5% by the end of the forecast period (2019-2029). The industry is witnessing upward movement in recent months, which is forecasted to continue through the years ahead. The rise can be largely attributed to higher disposable incomes, increased expenditure on pet care, and humanization of animals by urban pet owners.

The market is further aided by the growing accessibility to pet grooming professionals in many parts of the world, which is increasing convenience for mobile grooming facilities, which also bolsters efficiency and saves time, cutting costs and support the pet grooming market in the years ahead.

Global Pet Grooming Products Market: In-Depth Assessment on Key Segments

The global pet grooming products market is segmented on the basis of product type, distribution channel and region.

Product Type Shampoo & Conditioner

Shear & Trimming Tools

Comb & Brush

Others Distributional Channel Offline

Online Region North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

MEA

