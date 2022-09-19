Amidosulfuric Acid Market Is Forecasted To Rise In The Forecasted Period Registering A Good CAGR Growth Rate

Rockville, United States, 2022-Sep-19 — /EPR Network/ —

Global Amidosulfuric Acid Market Segmentation

The Global Amidosulfuric Acid Market can be segmented on the basis of form, industry type, end-use type.

The Global Amidosulfuric Acid Market can be segmented on the basis of Form into:

Liquid

Crystal

Powder

Other

The Global Amidosulfuric Acid Market can be segmented on the basis of End Use Industry as:

Pharmaceuticals

Chemicals

Beauty and Personal Care

Agriculture

Other

The Global Amidosulfuric Acid Market can be segmented on the basis of the End-Use as:

Chlorine stabilization

Dyes and Pigments

Paper and Pulp production

Plastic

Cleansing agent

Other

Raviraj Chemicals

Nissan Chemicals

Palm Commodities

Yantai Sanding

Mingda Chemicals

Jiangsu Yazhong

Others

Regional analysis includes

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Rest of LATAM)

EU – (Germany, France, Italy, Spain), UK, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxemburg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden), Eastern Europe (Poland, Ukraine, Czech Rep. etc.), Rest of Europe

CIS & Russia

Japan

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (Greater China, India, S. Korea, ASEAN Countries, Rest of APEJ)

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Iran, Israel, South Africa,Rest of MEA)

