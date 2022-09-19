Demand For Oral Hygiene Products Is Set To Increase At A CAGR Of 5% By 2031| Fact.MR Study

Mass Beauty & Personal Care Products Market, Forecast, Trend, Analysis & Competition Tracking – Global Market Insights 2021 to 2031

As per latest industry analysis published by Fact.MR, the global mass beauty & personal care products market reached a valuation of around US$ 450 Bn in 2020, and is slated to accelerate at a CAGR of 6% to top US$ 800 Bn by 2031. Demand for oral hygiene products is set to increase at a CAGR of 5% across the assessment period of 2021 to 2031.
Prominent Key players of the Mass Beauty & Personal Care Products market survey report:

  • L’Oreal
  • Procter & Gamble
  • Unilever
  • Shiseido
  • Revlon
  • Beiersdorf AG
  • Mary Kay
  • Johnson & Johnson Inc.
  • Colgate-Palmolive Company
  • The Estée Lauder Companies Inc.
  • Avon Products
  • Kao Corporation

Key Segments Covered in Mass Beauty & Personal Care Products Industry Research

  • Type

    • Mass Beauty and Personal Care Color Cosmetics
    • Mass Beauty and Personal Care Products for Hair
    • Mass Beauty and Personal Care Products for Skin
    • Mass Beauty and Personal Care Products for Oral hygiene
    • Mass Beauty and Personal Care Fragrances

  • Sales Channel

    • Supermarkets or Hypermarkets
    • Specialist Retailers
    • Independent Retailers
    • e-Commerce

