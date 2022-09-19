Actinic Keratosis Treatment Market Overview, Cost Structure Analysis and Forecast to 2028

San Francisco, California , USA, Sept 19, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Actinic Keratosis Treatment Industry Overview

The global actinic keratosis treatment market size was valued at USD 5.78 billion in 2020 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.3% from 2021 to 2028.

The increasing prevalence of the disease coupled with an increasing geriatric population and rising awareness about the disease are factors expected to drive the growth over the forecast period. For instance, in the U.S. and Europe, the prevalence of the disease ranges from 11 to 26%, due to which it is the most commonly treated dermatologic disease in the outpatient setting in the U.S. Moreover, the prevalence is highest in Australia with an estimation of 37 to 55% in adults aged 40 years and above. However, the outbreak of COVID-19 has affected the market adversely.

The increasing global concern for the disease is a key market driver. According to the Skin Cancer Foundation, it is estimated that more than 58 million people are affected by one or more actinic keratosis in the U.S. Moreover, factors, such as severe baldness, old age, the high tendency of sunburn, and skin wrinkling, make a person more predisposed to develop the disease. Furthermore, patients in some regions, such as Australia and New Zealand, exhibit relatively more harmful effects of sun exposure than in other areas. The concerns related to the disease are increasing due to the growing patient base globally.

The COVID-19 pandemic has adversely affected the global market. In 2020, the diagnosis and treatment rates have been reduced significantly due to restrictions on non-essential doctor visits and complete lockdown in most countries. For instance, in 2020, around 12.7 million treatments including surgical, photodynamic therapy, and topical drugs for actinic keratosis were performed in the U.S. whereas, in 2019, there were around 15.1 million treatments for actinic keratosis. Moreover, the American Academy of Dermatology was continuously communicating with dermatologists to restrict the visit of patients with non-urgent medical conditions including actinic keratosis.

An increasing number of drug approvals and the expected launch of novel therapies for the disease are expected to propel the growth. For instance, in December 2020, Almirall, S.A. received the U.S. FDA approval for Klisyri (tirbanibulin) for the treatment of actinic keratosis of the face and scalp. Moreover, in June 2020, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. launched Levulan Kerastick, a topical solution for the treatment of mild to moderate actinic keratosis of the scalp, face, and upper extremities. The expected increase in the adoption owing to the commercialization of novel drugs coupled with the associated cost is one of the factors anticipated for the market growth.

The growing research & development activities are expected to increase the approval of novel drugs for the treatment of actinic keratosis over the forecast period. Pipeline candidates in the late phase of clinical trials, such as KX2-391, SOR007, AM001, and others, are expected to drive market growth. Moreover, the high risk of developing skin cancer from actinic keratosis has resulted in an increased diagnosis & treatment rate. According to the Skin Cancer Foundation, untreated precancerous skin growths can develop into squamous cell carcinoma. About 10% of untreated actinic keratosis becomes cancerous and the majority of skin cancers start as actinic keratosis.

Actinic Keratosis Treatment Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global actinic keratosis treatment market on the basis of therapy, drug class, end-use, and region:

Actinic Keratosis Treatment Therapy Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028)

Topical

Surgery

Photodynamic Therapy

Actinic Keratosis Treatment Drug Class Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028)

Nucleoside Metabolic Inhibitor

NSAIDs

Immune Response Modifiers

Photoenhancers

Others

Actinic Keratosis Treatment End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028)

Hospitals

Private Clinics

Homecare

Others

Actinic Keratosis Treatment Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global Actinic Keratosis Treatment market include

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Novartis AG

GALDERMA

Hill Dermaceuticals, Inc.

Viatris Inc.

Mylan N.V.

Bausch Health Companies, Inc.

LEO Pharma A/S

Almirall, S.A.

Biofrontera AG

3M

