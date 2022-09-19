U.S. Medical Device Manufacturers Market Expected to Gain Significant Growth During the Forecast Period 2022-2028

San Francisco, California , USA, Sept 19, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

U.S. Medical Device Manufacturers Industry Overview

The U.S. medical device manufacturers market size was valued at USD 176.7 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to exhibit a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.0% over the forecast period.

The rising prevalence of chronic diseases and the increasing geriatric population in the country are the key market drivers. The onset of chronic diseases is more commonly prevalent between the age group of 45 and 54 years. Consumable medical devices and patient aids, such as gloves, syringes, masks, PPE kits, infrared thermometers, pulse oximeter, and testing kits, observed a sudden upsurge in demand owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. The scenario set off lucrative opportunities for both existing players and new entrants.

However, medical devices used in elective procedures, such as bariatric surgeries, joint replacement surgeries, and cosmetic surgeries, experienced a decline in demand. The market recovery can be expected from mid-2021 onwards with favorable government initiatives to re-launch elective procedures. There has been a recent increase in demand for minimally invasive surgeries and this is consequently expected to drive the market for medical device suppliers. Minimally invasive surgeries involve smaller incisions, shorter hospital stay, rapid wound healing, lesser pain & surgical wounds, and lower risk of complications than open surgeries. They also aid in controlling healthcare costs.

According to the ASPS annual plastic surgery statistics report, there were more than 17.7 million surgical and minimally-invasive cosmetic procedures performed in the United States in 2018, a number that has risen steadily over the past five years. Such factors will boost the market over the forecast period. Since injectable pens are mostly used in diseases such as arthritis, diabetes, osteoporosis, growth hormone deficiency, and anaphylaxis, the increasing prevalence of these diseases is expected to drive the market for injectable devices. Favorable reimbursement policies, such as the U.S. Medicare system, have been playing an important role in the growth of the bronchoscopes market.

Some of the bronchial procedures for which reimbursements are available are bronchial or endobronchial biopsy, transbronchial lung biopsy, bronchoalveolar lavage, and rigid and flexible bronchoscopy. The favorable reimbursement structure is expected to fuel market growth. Other factors that boost market growth include rising cases of lifestyle-associated health conditions, accidents, and sports injuries. Growing demand for effective emergency care and increasing adoption of mobile surgery centers are also expected to drive the market during the forecast period.

U.S. Medical Device Manufacturers Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the U.S. medical device manufacturers market on the basis of type:

U.S. Medical Device Manufacturers Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2016 – 2028)

Diagnostic Imaging

Consumables

Patient Aids

Orthopedics

Others

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global U.S. Medical Device Manufacturers market include

3M Healthcare

Abbott

Baxter International, Inc.

Braun Melsungen AG

GE Healthcare

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

Medtronic PLC

Boston Scientific Corp.

