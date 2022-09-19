Agriculture Equipment Market: Demand for Tractors to Top All Other Equipment – Fact.MR Study

Dublin, Ireland, 2022-Sep-19— /EPR Network/ —

250 Pages Agriculture Equipment Market Survey by Fact MR, A Leading Business and Competitive Intelligence Provider

The global COVID-19 pandemic has turned several industries upside down by causing disruptions in their daily operations and limiting the supply of raw materials, hampering production and growth.

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Agriculture Equipment. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of Agriculture Equipment Market across various industries and regions.

To remain ‘ahead’ of your competitors, request for a sample – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=7120

The agriculture equipment market has garnered a market value of US$ 160.16 Bn in 2022, anticipated to register a positive CAGR of 4% in the forecast period 2022-2032 and reach a value of US$ 237.08 Bn.

Report Attributes Details Agriculture Equipment Market Size (2022) US$ 160.16 Bn Sales Forecast for Agriculture Equipment (2032) US$ 237.08 Bn Global Market Growth Rate (2022 to 2032) 4% CAGR

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Agriculture Equipment market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply. The latest report by Fact.MR provides detailed Market Analysis of Agriculture Equipment

This newly published and insightful report sheds light on Market Insights of Agriculture Equipment, key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of Agriculture Equipment Market.

Need more information about Report Methodology? Click here- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=7120



Key Market Segments in Agriculture Equipment Industry Research

By Product Outlook Agriculture Tractors Agriculture Harvesters Agriculture Planting Equipment Row Crop Planters Air Seeders Grain Drills Others Irrigation & Crop Processing Equipment Agriculture Spraying Equipment Hay & Forage Equipment Other Agriculture Equipment

By Application Agriculture Equipment for Land Development & Seed Bed Preparation Agriculture Equipment for Sowing & Planting Agriculture Equipment for Weed Cultivation Agriculture Equipment for Plant Protection Agriculture Equipment for Harvesting & Threshing Agriculture Equipment for Post-Harvest & Agro-Processing



Full Access of this Exclusive Report is Available at- https://www.factmr.com/checkout/7120



Key Takeaways from the Market Study

Tractors captured a sizeable portion of the overall market in 2020, with the market size expected to surpass US$ 80 Bn by 2032.

Harvesting and threshing are important farming processes, owing to which the segment holds over 20% revenue share.

U.S to flourish at a CAGR of 5% with respect to agriculture equipment sales through 2032

MEA to accrue a value of over US$ 10 Bn in 2022 and beyond, surging at a CAGR of 2%

Global market value of agriculture equipment to reach US$ 160.16 Bn by 2022-end

“Government schemes supporting agricultural activities in the emerging economies are projected to drive the market through 2032”, says a Fact.MR analyst.

Competitive Landscape

Some prominent manufacturers of agriculture equipment are AGCO Corporation, Agrocenter Ltd., Agromaster, AMAZONE Ltd., AMAZONE Ltd., APV– Technische Produkte GmbH, CLAAS KGaA mbH, CNH Industrial N.V, Escorts Group, Horsch Maschinen GmbH, and ISEKI & Co., Ltd. Frontrunners are emphasizing capacity enhancements and global footprint expansion to leverage lucrative prospects in developing economies. Some notable developments are as follows:

In May 2021, CLAAS KGaAmbH acquired a minority stake in Dutch start-up AgXeed B.V. The acquisition was intended for the development and commercialization of autonomous agriculture machines.

In August 2021, John Deere introduced the new 6155MH Tractor, which delivers reliability and all the field-proven performance like the M series, envisaging the company to attract a new customer base.

Read More Trending Reports of Fact.MR-

https://www.einpresswire.com/article/557184794/why-are-stick-built-aluminum-curtain-walls-gaining-traction-post-pandemic-check-latest-report-by-fact-mr

Key Question answered in the survey of Agriculture Equipment market report:

Sales and Demand of Agriculture Equipment

Growth of Agriculture Equipment Market

Market Analysis of Agriculture Equipment

Market Insights of Agriculture Equipment

Key Drivers Impacting the Agriculture Equipment market

Which are the Key drivers impacted by Agriculture Equipment market

Restraints Shaping Market Growth

Market Survey of Agriculture Equipment

More Valuable Insights on Agriculture Equipment Market

Fact.MR, in its new report, offers an unbiased Market Analysis of Agriculture Equipment, Sales and Demand of Agriculture Equipment, analyzing forecast statistics through 2019 and beyond. The study reveals growth projections on the basis of various criteria.



Explore Fact.MR’s Comprehensive Coverage on Industrial Goods Domain:

Utility Locator Market – Market Forecast, Trend, Analysis & Competition Tracking – Global Market Insights 2020 to 2030

Firestop Sealants Market – Market Forecast, Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking – Global Market Insights 2019 to 2029

Centrifugal Chiller Market – Market Forecast, Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking – Global Market Insights 2019 to 2029



About Us:



Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office :

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

E-Mail: sales@factmr.com

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates