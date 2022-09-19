Maple Water Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR Value of 10% During Forecast Period 2021-2031

Dublin, Ireland, 2022-Sep-19— /EPR Network/ —

The unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic has affected the global economy to a great extent. Considering the food industry, one of the most important sectors of the economy, a tremendous impact has been witnessed on the entire process from the field to the consumer. The restrictions in the movement of workers, closure of food production facilities, and changes in consumer demand have put excessive pressure on the food industry.

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Organic Maple Water.

The global maple water market was valued at over US$ 200 Mn in 2020. As of 2021, the industry is likely to reach US$ 220 Mn. From 2021 to 2031, sales of maple water are anticipated to witness significant expansion, registering a CAGR of 10% and will be valued at US$ 570.62 Mn.

Market Size (2020) US$ 200 Mn Value CAGR (2021-2031) 10%

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Organic Maple Water market.

This newly published and insightful report sheds light on Market Insights of Organic Maple Water, key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of Organic Maple Water Market.

Key Segments Covered

Nature Conventional Maple Water Organic Maple Water

Packaging Type Maple Water Bottles Maple Water Cans Maple Water Tetra Packs Maple Water Pouch/Flex/Bottle

Sales Channel Maple Water Sales via HoReCa Maple Water Sales via Modern Trade Maple Water Sales via Departmental Stores Maple Water Sales via Convenience Stores Maple Water Sales via Drug Stores Maple Water Sales via Online Retailers Maple Water Sales via Other Retailers

Flavour Type Unflavoured Maple Water Flavoured Maple Water



Key Takeaways from the Market Study

Global maple water market to be valued at US$ 220 Mn by 2021-end

55% of global maple water revenue to be generated by the North American market

Unflavoured maple water to experience maximum sales, valued at 13 million litres

By distribution channel, modern trade to facilitate over 7 million litres of maple water sales

Asia to emerge as an opportunistic market for maple water, capturing 45% revenue

“Soaring health awareness and upward trend of low-calorie based drinks will upsurge the Maple Water demand globally throughout the forecast period,” comments a Fact.MR analyst.

Competitive Landscape

Prominent players are embracing innovative approaches such as ground-breaking marketing tactics, technological advancements, mergers, and acquisitions.

In July 2021, MapleMama is changing its brand name to Samara while cutting the sugar content in half across its popular line of organic sparkling fruit drinks to address contemporary consumer preferences.

In March 2021, ARTHUR – Troll Bridge Creek Inc., makers of KiKi Maple Water, announced an expansion into Loblaw’s Brand locations including Your Independent grocers, Valu-Mart and City Mart.

